Stone Ruination IPA Returns

ESCONDIDO, California – At long last, ‘the liquid poem to the glory of the hop’ returns. Stone Ruination IPA is now available as the first in Stone’s 2023 series of Fan Favorite Returns. This is the original recipe with its most ruinous qualities, just as intended when it first wrecked palates in 2002.

For most, Stone Ruination IPA is the quintessential representation of a West Coast Double IPA. The aroma is piney and resinous thanks to a barrage of hops. The first sip is a vibrant blast of citrusy bitterness with a light malt balance.

This particular beer has a notable history that plays an important role in Stone’s reputation today. It’s the BIG brother of Stone IPA, which was Stone’s 1st Anniversary IPA. The team had been steadily bumping up the hop levels of its anniversary releases every year, but after the massively hoppy Stone 5th Anniversary IPA, adding any more hops would have been, well, ruinous. So, the team brought out a year-round release that would pay homage to the indelicate hop glory of Stone’s first 5 years. In 2002, Stone Ruination IPA became the first full time brewed and bottled West Coast style Double IPA on the planet. In effect, it quickly became the most widely available example of the style. At the time it was an attack on the palate, quite literally off the bitterness charts.

“The original Stone Ruination IPA was in our year-round lineup for 13 years,” explained Jeremy Moynier, Stone Brewing Senior Manager of Brewing & Supply Chain. “It’s seen a couple different recipe iterations, but this is the first time since 2015 that we’ve brewed the OG. I love the intense bitterness and the flavor and aroma. That’s a classic trio of hops: Magnum, Chinook, and Centennial. This beer defined the West Coast Double IPA style for me, and now with so many expressions of Double IPAs out there, it’s amazing to revisit such a classic beer.”

Stone Ruination IPA is the first release in Stone’s 2023 Fan Favorite Returns. The series is a lineup of limited release beers that have become signatures of the brewery’s prolific 26-year history. This year’s favorites include:

Stone Downunderstruck IPA – May 2023 – First released for Stone’s 19th Anniversary in 2015. Originally called Stone Thunderstruck IPA, it’s coming back with an updated name, but the same beer brewed with all Australian hops.

Stone Ruination IPA is now available in all its bitter hop glory nationwide in 12oz six-pack cans, 22oz bottles and draft.

QUICK FACTS

Proper Name: Stone Ruination IPA

ABV: 8.2%

IBUs: 100+

Hops: Magnum, Chinook, Centennial

Availability: Nationwide for a limited time

Packaging: 12oz six-pack cans, 22oz bottles & draft

Originally Released: 2002 – 2015

TASTING NOTES

Appearance: Pours a clear, deep golden color with a white head.

Aroma: Piney and resin with citrus-like, fruity cereal notes.

Taste: Intense resiny hop flavors with a light malt balance, a touch of alcohol warmth, and a strong, long-lasting bitterness on the finish.

Palate: Medium-full body with no perceptible sweetness and an intense bitterness throughout the palate.

ABOUT STONE BREWING COMPANY

Founded in 1996, Stone pioneered the West Coast Style IPA, helping to fuel the modern craft beer revolution and inspire generations of hop fanatics. Today Stone operates breweries in Escondido, CA and Richmond, VA plus seven tap room and bistro locations. Stone offers a wide range of craft beers including its most popular Stone IPA, Stone Delicious IPA and Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager. The company’s long list of environmental efforts includes a LEED Silver Certification, world-class water reclamation and creative uses of spent grain. Stone has been called the “All-time Top Brewery on Planet Earth” by BeerAdvocate magazine twice.

