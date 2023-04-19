Stone Brewing Partners with Ukraine’s MOVA Brewing Co.

ESCONDIDO, Calif.— Stone Brewing is collaborating with MOVA brewing co. (MOVA) in Dnipro, Ukraine. In a statement of solidarity, and in support of Stone’s distribution partners in Kiev, proceeds of the beer will support those affected by the war on Ukraine. The collaboration brew will be available on draft at Stone Brewing locations in the United States and at locations throughout the world.

When the war on Ukraine broke out in 2022, Stone Brewing’s International Sales Team rallied their personal and professional networks to help Ukrainian refugees. They delivered food and critical supplies to the Ukrainian border and found homes for refugees, who they had bussed back to Berlin with them. During these efforts, the team learned that its partners at Wine Bureau in Kiev were among the countless businesses destroyed by bombings, and they connected with MOVA.

As a brewery located on the frontlines, MOVA has experienced challenges but was fortunately spared destruction. Through it all, the MOVA team’s resilience and actions have made the team stronger and closer than ever. Stone is honored to have worked with brewers at MOVA to collaborate on a 6% IPA brewed at Stone Brewing – Escondido. Using a combination of classic IPA hops and newer varieties, Mova / Stone Side By Side IPA has flavors of papaya, orange, strawberry and stone fruit with some dankness and sturdy bitterness. It’s smooth and easy to drink.

Mova / Stone Side By Side IPA tap handle art is designed by Ukrainian artist Dartsya Zironka, whose team is now active members of the Ukrainian army. Zironka’s artwork inspired the name. A close look shows soldiers side-by-side with one having a slightly ghosted appearance – representative of the support offered in spirit from across the world.

“Stone Brewing is proud to serve MOVA/ Stone Side By Side IPA across the world in a show of solidarity and to raise funds to help our friends at Wine Bureau rebuild,” stated Sascha Brand, Director of International Markets. “Even though divided thousands of miles apart, Stone stands with the people of Ukraine in spirit – side by side.”

QUICK FACTS

Name: Mova / Stone Side By Side IPA

ABV: 6%

Availability: Limited Time, worldwide

Packaging: Draft only

About Stone Brewing

Founded in 1996, Stone pioneered the West Coast Style IPA, helping to fuel the modern craft beer revolution and inspire generations of hop fanatics. Today Stone operates breweries in Escondido, CA and Richmond, VA plus seven tap room and bistro locations. Stone offers a wide range of craft beers including its most popular Stone IPA, Stone Delicious IPA and Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager. The company’s long list of environmental efforts includes a LEED Silver Certification, world-class water reclamation and creative uses of spent grain. Stone has been called the “All-time Top Brewery on Planet Earth” by BeerAdvocate magazine twice.

About MOVA Brewing Co.

MOVA is a Team of people who see beer as not only a drink but a mandatory element of any meeting or party. Thanks to beer, the MOVA Team has learned to bring people together from all over the world and has become the most sociable brewery in Dnipro, Ukraine. Every day, MOVA brews dozens of recognizable styles and creates connections between hundreds of people. MOVA has been producing beer under its brand since 2018 when it was a small craft contract brewery. In 2021, the brewery launched its own manufacturing, and to this day is winning the hearts of beer lovers throughout Ukraine and beyond, bringing them closer every day. In 2022, MOVA met a new reality, being near the border of defense. The team has doubled down to support the economy of Ukraine and help those in need including internally displaced persons, Armed Forces of Ukraine, and volunteers.

https://www.stonebrewing.com/