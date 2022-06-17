Stone Brewing Partners with Surfrider Foundation San Diego Chapter; Donates $2 of Every Stone Buenaveza Six-Pack sold in San Diego County

ESCONDIDO, California – San Diego-based Stone Brewing, the 9th largest craft brewery in the United States and an industry leader in environmental sustainability, announces its partnership with the Surfrider Foundation San Diego Chapter, an organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world’s oceans, waves, and beaches, for all people. Longtime supporters of San Diego Surfrider, Stone is donating $2 of every Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager six-pack sold in San Diego County.* Furthermore, Stone will sponsor a series of beach cleanups as well as Surfrider’s Paddle for Clean Water and support the organization’s fundraising by hosting its 20th Annual Surfrider Foundation Art Gala & Auction at Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens – Liberty Station.

“Stone has long been the single largest financial supporter of the Surfrider Foundation San Diego County over our 26-years of friendship,” said Alex Ferron, Chapter Manager of Surfrider San Diego. “We could not be more thrilled to welcome them back as an official partner this year as we continue flighting for the protection and enjoyment of our ocean, waves, and beaches, for all people, locally and globally.”

Stone’s donation of $2 per six-pack will apply to all Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager sales in San Diego County. Stone Buenaveza is the #1 selling Craft Mexican Style Lager in San Diego and Stone’s #3 most popular beer nationwide. It is the brewery’s #1 fastest growing beer in its portfolio. Stone Buenaveza is brewed with sea salt and just the right hint of lime for a crisp, refreshing and full-flavored lager.

In addition to proceeds of beer sales, Stone will sponsor a series of beach cleanups in Southern California throughout the year, encouraging beer friends and community members to help keep our oceans clean. To kick it off, the first cleanup will be held on July 5 as part of Surfrider’s “Morning After” series, with more details to be found on Surfrider’s calendar HERE.

The 20th Annual Surfrider Foundation Art Gala & Auction takes place Sunday, July 24, 2022 from 5-9 p.m. at Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens – Liberty Station. More details are available HERE.

“Stone has always been rooted in giving back to our communities, with nearly $4M donated to charities,” said Maria Stipp, Stone Brewing CEO. “We’ve partnered with Surfrider for two decades now. Headquartered in San Diego County, our team cares passionately about our beaches. We are looking forward to taking part in beach cleanups ourselves and contributing through proceeds of one of our best-selling beers, Stone Buenaveza, which also happens to be an awesome beer to cap off a day at the beach.”

Stone’s ‘Buena Family’ of beverages is inspired by Stone’s just north-of-the-border lifestyle, which includes a heavy emphasis on beaches and bays (and beers and burritos!). And with it comes the ‘Buena Spirit’ – an opportunity to live buena and do buena in the communities we love. Stone’s Buena family lineup includes Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager, the newly released Buenavida Hard Seltzer and upcoming Buenafiesta Tequila Margaritas.

*Stone’s donation of $2 per six-pack will apply to all Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager sales in San Diego County, for a total donation of up to $25,000.

ABOUT STONE BREWING

Founded by Greg Koch and Steve Wagner, the San Diego-based Stone Brewing is the 9th largest craft brewery in the United States. Stone operates breweries in Escondido, CA and Richmond, VA, along with seven taproom and bistro locations. Stone is an industry leader in environmental sustainability. The company’s long list of environmental efforts includes a LEED Silver Certification, world-class water reclamation, solar panels, creative uses of spent grain, and even live goats for ecological vegetation management. Stone has been called the “All-time Top Brewery on Planet Earth” by BeerAdvocate magazine twice.

ABOUT SURFRIDER FOUNDATION SAN DIEGO CHAPTER

The Surfrider Foundation is dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world’s ocean, waves, and beaches, for all people, through a powerful activist network. The San Diego County Chapter’s vision is 100% protection of our 72 miles of coast. Surfrider focuses on clean water, beach access, coastal preservation, ocean protection, and the reduction of plastic pollution.

