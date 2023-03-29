Stella Artois Unveils Partnership with Frances Tiafoe at the Miami Open

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Stella Artois is proud to announce its re-entry into tennis as the Official Beer Sponsor of the Miami Open and its new partnership with American tennis icon, Frances Tiafoe. With this partnership, Stella Artois will bring 21+ fans exciting programming and experiences on-site at the Miami Open such as the Perfect Serve by Stella Artois experiential space and The Final Set Presented by Stella Artois. Stella is also making tennis more accessible to 21+ fans than ever, by offering the opportunity to win tickets for VIP experiences at some of the biggest tennis events of the year.

“This year, Stella is excited to kick off a new era for the brand – one all about welcoming a new generation of 21+ consumers. We’re thrilled to be teaming up again with The Miami Open and join the tennis community as they too, are seeing a new generation of athletes and fans that bring a fun, vibrant and new premium style to the sport,” said Marcela Garcia, VP of Marketing for Stella Artois. “Stella is all about encouraging fans to savor moments that matter together, and we’re thrilled to bring these experiences to the tennis community at the Miami Open.”

As Stella’s newest partner, Frances Tiafoe will be featured on Stella Artois’ custom packaging and promotional materials throughout 2023. Together, Tiafoe and Stella will continue to develop a unique platform that aims to give tennis a new perspective, by rediscovering the fun and modern soul of the sport while promoting 21+ fan accessibility and inclusivity.?

“As an athlete that likes to bring his own personal style on and off the court, I’m excited to partner with a brand that celebrates that vibrancy and passion,” says Frances Tiafoe. “There’s so much excitement around tennis right now and Stella is the right partner to team-up with as they too are prioritizing inclusivity, fun and togetherness, which is so important to the next generation of 21+ tennis fans.”

Alongside their partnership with Frances Tiafoe, Stella Artois will bring premier 21+ fan experiences throughout the Miami Open. Additionally, Stella is giving 21+ fans the opportunity to win VIP tickets to some of the biggest tennis events of the year while on-site at The Miami Open.?

The Perfect Serve by Stella Artois will serve as a pop-up space that creates the home base for Stella’s tennis community. From musical programming and live tennis viewing to unique interactive moments, fans can enjoy The Life Artois at The Perfect Serve. Within the space, Stella will host a meet-and-greet with Frances Tiafoe, as well as have a DJ booth, photo opportunities, the Artois Arcade, lounge areas, custom chalices and engraving, and perfectly served Stella’s throughout the tournament. Located at the Sunset Terrace in Hard Rock Stadium, the space is open to all 21+ ticketholders for the entirety of the tournament.

Frites Artois, Stella’s popular traveling airstream, will be at The Miami Open each weekend throughout the tournament, serving hot fries and chef-curated dipping sauces, perfectly paired with a Stella Artois. 21+ Fans can find Frites Artois on the ground floor at the Sunset Terrace in Hard Rock Stadium.

The Final Set presented by Stella Artoisensures 21+ fans can enjoy entertainment on and off the court with a two-day concert series during the final Friday and Saturday of the tournament in Hard Rock Stadium. The concert series will kick off with Cimafunk’s electric Afro beats on Friday, followed by Kool and the Gang on Saturday, April 1.

About Stella Artois

Stella Artois is a Belgian-style lager and part of a brewing tradition of crafting the finest lager with quality ingredients since 1366. Known for its malty middle and crisp finish delivering a full flavor and a hint of bitterness, this beer is recognized internationally for its excellence and taste. Stella Artois is best enjoyed in the iconic Chalice according to the 3-Step Pouring Ritual to guarantee a perfect experience of this gold standard lager. Along with its classic lager, Stella Artois also offers Stella Artois Liberté, a zero-alcohol brew with the same refreshing taste.

About the Miami Open presented by Itaú

The 2023 Miami Open will be played March 19 – April 2 at Hard Rock Stadium. The two-week combined event is owned and operated by IMG. The Miami Open is one of nine ATP Masters 1000 Series events on the ATP calendar, a WTA 1000 event on the WTA calendar, and features the top men’s and women’s tennis players in the world. The tournament is widely regarded as the most glamorous on the ATP and WTA calendars because of Miami’s unique personality, thriving nightlife, five-star hotels and restaurants, beautiful weather and beaches, and celebrity appeal, as well as its close proximity to both Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach.

For More Information:

https://www.stellaartois.com/