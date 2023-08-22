Steeplejack Brewing Company and Sunriver Brewing Company Unite for a Unique Belgian Pale Ale with a Northwest Twist

PORTLAND, Oregon – Steeplejack Brewing Company and Sunriver Brewing. Company have released their collaboration brew, a Belgian Pale Ale with a Northwest twist. Bringing together the expertise and passion of two PNW breweries, this collaboration is fueled by their mutual admiration for each other’s products and strong suits. Steeplejack, passionate for classical styles, suggested a Belgian Pale Ale as the base style, while Sunriver, with its love for hops, added a Northwest touch to the recipe.

The beer features Admiral Maiden Voyage as the base malt, lending complex notes of biscuit, toast, and sweet honey. The addition of Crosby Hop Farms Mt. Hood, Amarillo, and Comet hops adds layers of herbal, fruity, stone fruit, and citrus zest flavors.

“We’re thrilled with the result – a harmonious and refreshing beer with layers of complexity,” shares Patrick Raasch, Head Brewer at Sunriver Brewing. “We both enjoy hand-selecting and utilizing local ingredients, and this beer truly speaks to what our breweries love.”

“It is always a privilege to team up with brewers you have high regard for,” adds Kevin Hanny, Production Manager at Steeplejack Brewing. “We created a unique beer that expresses both breweries’ strengths.”

The Belgian Pale Ale collaboration is a limited-edition release that will be available via local distribution partners and each of the brewery’s pub locations. Consumers are also encouraged to try this beer at two release parties – Valley Taphouse in Happy Valley, OR on August 23, 2023, and The Yacht Club in Bend, OR on August 24, 2023.

About Sunriver Brewing Company:

Founded in 2012, Sunriver Brewing Company has garnered numerous national and international awards for their craft beer. With a brewery tap room and four pub locations across Oregon, including Bend, Eugene, and Sunriver, the brewery continues to impress with its dedication to quality and innovation.

About Steeplejack Brewing:

Established in 2021, Steeplejack Brewing Company is a family-owned brewery with a women-led brewing team. Their flagship location, housed in a former church constructed in 1909 in Portland, OR, fosters a sense of community gathering and pride. Steeplejack Brewing Company also has a pizza pub in SW Portland and a 30 bbl production brewery in Hillsboro, OR.

For More Information:

https://www.steeplejackbeer.com/