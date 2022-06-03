Stable Craft Brewing At Hermitage Hill Announces June, 2021 Calendar Of Events and Releases

HERMITAGE, Virginia – Central Virginia’s Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill is celebrating spring this June with a full slate of activities including a special Father’s Day weekend, Steal the Glass, live music, craft beer and cider releases and great food.

Mark your calendars and celebrate spring this June at Stable Craft Brewing:

Wednesday, June 1 – Steal the Beer Retriever Glass – Calling all dog lovers! This beer retriever glass goes out to all of you. Take home this glass with any beverage purchase…(while supplies last)

Thursday, June 2 – Thursday Pan Fried Chicken Tacos Special!

Friday, June 3 – Friday Night Love: Get Jiggy “Wit” It 5% ABVBeer Release Plus Dragonfruit Cider Release & Live Music with Pasquale DiMeo Join us as we unveil an outstanding Belgian Wit just in time for summer. A healthy dose of wheat malt and flaked grains give this beer a smooth mouthfeel. The strong Citrus aroma and flavor come from copious amounts of oranges, orange peel and coriander seed. Saison yeast adds notes of clove to balance out this summer time brew. For cider lovers, our Dragonfruit Cider is an exotic twist on our award winning Brazen with the addition of Dragonfruit for subtle berry-like sweetness.

Saturday, June 4 – Outdoor Music: Eric Cope & Abigail Wagner

Sunday, June 5 -Sunday Special: Local Meatloaf Skillet with Live Music w/ John Howard

Friday, June 10 -Friday Night Love: Pineapple Coconut Cider Release & Nick Berkin – The Piano Man

Saturday, June 11 – The Invasion: British Rock – The Invasion is an energetic British-invasion tribute band specializing in British rock and roll from the 1960s and 1970s. The Beatles, the Stones, the Kinks, Who, Yardbirds, Zombies, Herman’s Hermits, Manfred Mann, and many more

Friday, June 17- Friday Night Love: IPL Beer Release & Tropical Tornado Cider Release Plus Live Music with Alex Arbaugh- Put a hop in your step with our IPL Release combining the hop-forward mentality of IPAs with the more mellow cold-fermenting lager yeast for a brew with the best of both worlds. For cider lovers, our tropical cocktail of Passion Fruit, Strawberries, Peaches, and Oranges combined with our base Brazen cider offers a wonderful taste of the tropics with live music with Alex Arbaugh.

Saturday, June 18 – Live Music w/ Bob Keel – Bob Keel joins us from Chattanooga, TN performing his own blend of covers (from Death Cab for Cutie to Neil Young and Johnny Cash) along with originals, and a dash of humor

Sunday, June 19 – Pints & Ponies: Father’s Day Edition – Meet Morocco and friends this Sunday to celebrate Father’s Day; Enjoy Beer, Cider and Food in the taproom.

Friday, June 24 – Friday Night Love: Mango Cider & Live Music

About Stable Craft Brewing

Stable Craft Brewing’s rural location offers acres of open farmland with multiple covered and uncovered outdoor locations to keep guests physically distant while enjoying craft beer, cider, wine and food. Several other safety measures have been implemented to provide guests with a safe and fun experience.

Stable Craft Brewing, recently named the 2022 Green Brewery of the Year, is the first brewery on the East Coast to launch a zero food waste initiative for its award-winning brewery, restaurant and wedding and banquet facility. The sustainable brewery also grows its own hops, utilizes the brewing wastewater to water their hops, co-ops with a local farmer to use the spent grain for food for the cattle and have planted 1,100 trees on the farm to help with erosion and air quality. Stable Craft offers a sustainable tour by reservation only for guests to get a first-hand look at all of its sustainable initiatives.

For More Information:

https://www.stablecraftbrewing.com