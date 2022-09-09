Stable Craft Brewing Announces September 2022 Calendar Of Releases & Events

HERMITAGE HILL, Virginia – Central Virginia’s Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill is celebrating spring this July with a full slate of activities including a Labor Day weekend celebration, Steal the Glass, Oktoberfest celebration, live music, craft beer and cider releases and delicious food.

Mark your calendars and celebrate fall this September at Stable Craft Brewing:

Thursday, September 1 – September’s “Sip Happens” Steal the Glass – Grab September’s ‘Sip Happens’ Tallboy Glass with any beverage purchase…(while supplies last)

Friday, September 2 -Friday Night Love –Pumpkin-Spiced Latte Porter – Collab w/ Blanchard’s Coffee & Cherry, Lime, and Blue Raspberry Cider Releases –We’ve embodied fall with this upcoming beer release – A pumpkin-spiced latte porter brewed with pumpkin puree and lactose then spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla and allspice and conditioned on Blanchard’s Coffee from Richmond, VA The perfect way to usher in the fall season. On draft and a limited supply in bottles. This one is going to fly so be ready. Celebrate the weekend with our cider blend of classic popsicle flavors! Ben Reade of Calf Mountain Jam LIVE on stage.

Saturday, September 3 – Randy Black & Pat Wertman Live Outdoor Show

Enjoyable outdoor show with classic rock hits performed with this duo’s twist

Sunday, September 4– $10 Growler Fills 64 oz – Select Beers – Sunday Night Smashburgers & Sunsets & S’mores–Relax with cider/beer flights and enjoy live music on the patio with John Goslen. Check out our new lineup of SMASHBURGERS.

“Black and Blue”, “What’s a Matter You?”, and the “Cordon Who”, just to name a few… Purchase any meal & receive a free s’mores kit to roast by the fire.

Friday, September 9 – Friday Night Love: Strawberry Lemonade Release- & Live Music with Randy Black. Holding on to the last bit of summer with this refreshingly sweet and sour cider.

Saturday, September 10 – Valley Veterans Ride for Heroes / with a Special Commemorative Glass & Live Music with Shane Click – Valley Veterans Ride for Heroes is a ride to support our combat veterans and their families who are dealing with the trauma and stress of their war experiences.

Sunday, September 11 – Live Music with John Lockridge – Enjoy an afternoon of music ranging from Johnny Cash, to John Denver to the Infamous Stringdusters.

Friday, September 16 – Friday Night Love: Pumpkin Spice Release & featuring Live Music with Alex Arbaugh and Jack and Davis Reid– Pumpkin spice and everything’s nice!

Saturday, September 17– Oktoberfest Celebration: German Inspired Food & Beer, Games & Live Music – Taps will be pouring a classic Oktoberfest lager and Pumpkin Spice Latte Porter, and our award-winning Lemonade Gose paired w/ German inspired eats. Enjoy an afternoon of beer games with Live Music, Traditional Stein Hoist Masskrugstemmen, Don’t Spill ze Beer Relay, Arm wrestling Competition, Beer Belly Contest and Yodeling Competition and live music with the Larry & Danny Duo!

Sunday, September 18 – Pints & Ponies: Ring in Fall Y’all – We’re hoping the weather has cooled off a bit, to get back to Pints & Ponies. Drink a beer or cider and meet the Horses of the Farm. Children must be supervised for this event

Friday, September 23 – Friday Night Love: YAM I AM – Yam & Maple Brown Ale & Apple Pie Cider Release featuring Live Music with Shane Click – Our brown ale is brewed with yam puree, cinnamon, Madagascar vanilla and maple available on nitro and brewed in collaboration with Heliotrope Brewing. Our apple pie cider is a natural fit, warm pie spices mixed with our base Brazen Cider for the perfect drink to welcome in the Autumn.

Saturday, September 24 – Live music with Pasquale Dimeo

Sunday, September 25 – Live music with Dan Layman of Gabby Haze Band

Friday, September 30 — Friday Night Love: Grapefruit Cider Release & Live Music with Small Batch of Everyday People- Our grapefruit cider features a great balance of citrus and sweet cider to help you get into the weekend mood.

About Stable Craft Brewing

Stable Craft Brewing’s rural location offers acres of open farmland with multiple covered and uncovered outdoor locations to keep guests physically distant while enjoying craft beer, cider, wine and food. Several other safety measures have been implemented to provide guests with a safe and fun experience.

Stable Craft Brewing, recently named the 2022 Green Brewery of the Year, is the first brewery on the East Coast to launch a zero food waste initiative for its award-winning brewery, restaurant and wedding and banquet facility. The sustainable brewery also grows its own hops, utilizes the brewing wastewater to water their hops, co-ops with a local farmer to use the spent grain for food for the cattle and have planted 1,100 trees on the farm to help with erosion and air quality. Stable Craft offers a sustainable tour by reservation only for guests to get a first-hand look at all of its sustainable initiatives.

