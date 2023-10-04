Stable Craft Brewing Announces October 2023 Calendar of Events

October is the perfect month to stroll around Central Virginia’s Stable Craft Brewing’s farm brewery and revel in autumn’s beautiful foliage. Enjoy a pint and visit the ponies or challenge your friends to a round of cornhole! With expansive indoor and outdoor spaces to explore, the atmosphere and ambience at Stable Craft is instantly relaxing and welcoming.

Fire-pits abound as you cozy up with a warming Night Latch American Stout or Sly Dry Cider and enjoy starry nights next to a crackling campfire while roasting marshmallows with family and friends. There’s always an array of fun fall activities to enjoy at Stable Craft this October; including the Throatlatch IPA release & Oyster Shooter event, Fireside Haunts, Wildlife Center Demos, Pints & Ponies, Goat Yoga, our annual Oktobeerfest festival, and a new Barktoberfest dog-themed celebration!

Sunday, Oct. 1 at 1 pm – ACL Cornhole Kickoff Tournament; S’mores & Sunsets 4-9 pm. Get a head start on the American Cornhole League season with Augusta County’s 1st kickoff tournament this fall at Stable Craft Brewing! If you aren’t already a member of the ACL, please arrive by 12 pm to register for the tournament. No outside food or beverage permitted per VA Department of Health. Enjoy earlier sunsets during Sunday’s in October by receiving a free s’mores kit with any adult entree purchase from 4-9 pm.

Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 4 pm – “Sotally Tober” October Steal the Glass: purchase any beverage and receive this custom 16 oz glass while supplies last!

Friday, Oct. 6 at 4 pm – Friday Love Series: Orange Blossom & Apricot Cider Release & Live Music by Pat Anderson 6:30-9:30 pm. Pop in for our Friday Love Cider: the delicate yet decidedly delicious flavor combo of apricots and orange blossom. Sip this refreshing fall cider while listening to live folk, Americana & rock music by Pat Anderson!

Saturday, Oct. 7 at 6:30 pm – Live Music by Alex Arbaugh Band. The brewery is pleased to welcome the Alex Arbaugh Band to the stage at Stable Craft featuring: Alex Arbaugh, Paul Cline, and Shelton Sprouse performing your favorite cover songs!

Sunday, October 8 at 1 pm – Pints & Ponies; Live Music by Randy Black 1-4 pm; S’mores & Sunsets 4-9 pm; Fireside Haunts with Ghosts of Staunton at 7pm. Pints & Ponies returns: meet Morocco & friends in the Stable Craft Stables with a craft beverage in hand! Take photos with family and friends and enjoy the opportunity to be up close with the horses. Children and dogs are welcome, but must be supervised. Please welcome local musician, Randy Black to the stage at Stable Craft – Randy performs a wide range of classic rock hits!

Our next Fireside Haunts event will be taking place on Sunday evening at 7pm. Please feel free to arrive at 7pm to take photos with Ghosts of Staunton’s spooky themed props! Enjoy dinner and craft beverages at Stable Craft before the free show, featuring spooky firsthand tales by Ghosts of Staunton Tour Guides. Receive a free s’mores kit with any adult entree purchase to roast marshmallows during the show!

Wednesday, October 11 at 4 pm – Fright Night: Dress in Costume & Receive Discount. Spooky season calls for horror movies and showing off your favorite Halloween costumes! Stable Craft has you covered with our new Wednesday Fright Nights where the brewery will screen scary flicks and guests are welcome to dress up in spooky attire. Anyone dressed in costume who is also a Stable Craft Rewards member will receive a special 10% discount on food and non-alcoholic beverages on Wednesday’s in October starting on October 11th.

Friday, October 13 at 4 pm – Friday Love Series: Blood Orange Cider Release & Live Music with Pasquale DiMeo at 6:30 pm. Savor the spooky season with Blood Orange Cider – a fan favorite that never lasts long! Pasquale DiMeo will delight you with his live vocals and guitar music as he is welcomed back from paternity leave.

Throatlatch Imperial Farm IPA 8.5% ABV will also be releasing on Friday at 4pm, along with a Throatlatch Oyster Shooter & Steal the Shot Glass. Back on tap for a limited time with LIMITED BOTTLES: Throatlatch Imperial Farm IPA is a bigger and bolder version of our regular IPA. It has a complex, citrus flavor loaded with hops to balance out the sweetness of the caramel malts. Throatlatch finishes sweet with a slight hop bite and is the epitome of west coast flavor with a more balanced taste. Celebrate the release of Throatlatch Imperial IPA 8.5% ABV with a souvenir shot glass and Throatlatch oyster shooter! Limited supply; first come, first serve.

Saturday, October 14 at 12pm – Oktobeerfest Celebration with Live Music, Steal the Stein, Beer Games, German Cuisine & Seasonal Fall Craft Beers. Starting at 12 pm while supplies last, purchase any craft beverage and receive a souvenir “Get Schnitzel Faced” 14 oz beer mug to showcase your Oktobeerfest pride! Listen to live music from 1-4 pm by accordionist Miles Hoyles of the Fighting Jamesons while partaking in fun-filled beer games and contests, such as a Don’t Spill Ze Beer Relay or yodeling competition. Then from 6:30-9:30 pm, enjoy the Cowboys & Angels country music duo and chow down on German inspired foods. Taps will be pouring a classic Oktoberfest lager, Newly Released Throatlatch, Sly Dry Cider, Leroy Brown Maple Sweet Potato Brown Ale, Night Latch American Stout, and our award-winning Lemonade Gose. You don’t want to miss this awesome fall festival!

Sunday, October 15 at 12 pm – Barktoberfest Celebration with Pet Vendors, Dog Adoptions & Canine Contests; S’mores & Sunsets 4-9 pm; Fireside Haunts with Ghosts of Staunton at 7 pm. This event is purely for the dogs (and their loving owners)! Join us for a day filled with all of Fido’s favorite things, including a costume contest and dog-safe peanut butter licking competition! Pet vendors will be set up on our patio throughout the afternoon, along with a dog adoption area provided by Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center. Don’t miss adorable mini doggy races at 4 m in our volleyball field!

Enter your pet in any of the competitions on the day of 15 minutes prior to their start time (entries will be received on a first come basis). No outside food or beverage permitted per VA Department of Health. All dogs must be leashed throughout the event. Please clean up after your dog; bags and waste drop off areas are located throughout the brewery.

Don’t miss the final Fireside Haunts event on Sunday evening at 7 pm. Photos with Ghosts of Staunton’s spooky themed props start at 7pm! Enjoy dinner and craft beverages at Stable Craft before the free show, featuring spooky firsthand tales by Ghosts of Staunton Tour Guides. Receive a free s’mores kit with any adult entree purchase to roast marshmallows during the show. This is the final event of this series for 2023, so make sure to mark your calendars!

Wednesday, October 18 at 4 pm – Fright Night: Dress in Costume & Receive Discount. Anyone dressed in costume who is also a Stable Craft Rewards member will receive a special 10% discount on food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Friday, October 20 at 4 pm – Friday Love Series: Lemon & Wild Berry Cider Release & Live Music with Alex Arbaugh at 6:30pm. Try this refreshing and tart cider with a twist of berries, sure to please! Savor in the flavor while being serenaded by local musician, Alex Arbaugh, onstage at 6:30pm.

Saturday, October 21 at 1 pm & 4 pm – “Born to Be Wild” VA Wildlife Demos; Fall Jams: Live Music by The Findells at 6:30pm. Discover how the Virginia Wildlife Center rescues & rehabilitates wild animals while having the chance to meet three education critters and hear their stories! Each show will last about an hour and we will feature one at 1 pm and the next at 4 pm. Calling all Fin Fans – we’ve got a party in the Saddleback Ballroom with live music by The Findells! Enjoy dinner, drinks & dancing while rocking out to complimentary entertainment.

Sunday, October 22 at 1 pm – Sunday Jams by Sean Patrick; Fall Goat Yoga at 2pm; S’mores & Sunsets 4-9pm. Be serenaded with Sunday tunes by Sean Patrick on the patio from 1-4 pm. Join us for an afternoon with all the cool kids at 2pm in the Riding Ring (Rain Location: Stables)! $30 Ticket includes instruction, cuddling with cute goats, a credit for your choice of beverage, and endless photo opportunities. Please bring a yoga mat and comfy clothes.

Wednesday, October 25 at 4pm – Fright Night: Dress in Costume & Receive Discount. Anyone dressed in costume who is also a Stable Craft Rewards member will receive a special 10% discount on food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Friday, October 27 at 4pm – Friday Love Series: Black Currant & Cloudberry Cider Release & Live Music with Ben Weimer at 6:30pm. Come out on Friday to taste a heavenly flavor profile combining tangy black currants and cloudberries to create this enticing & limited cider. Best enjoyed while listening to live music by local country musician, Ben Weimer, at 6:30 pm.

Saturday, October 28 at 1pm – Haunted Brewery Tours til 4pm. Get spooked while going behind-the-scenes of a sustainable farm brewery! Go on a free Haunted Brewery Tour with any food purchase. Complimentary tours will be conducted from 1-4 pm in 30 minute intervals on a first come, first serve basis. Please gather at the taproom bar 5 minutes prior to your preferred tour start time.

Saturday, October 28 at 6:30 pm – Mossy Creek Reunion Costume Gala & Live Music by Danny Goodson Band. Relive your Mossy Creek Days while rocking out to Danny Goodson Band! Dress in costume if you wanna spice it up. No outside food or beverage permitted; bags will be checked at the door.

Sunday, October 29 at 4pm – S’mores & Sunsets. Savor the final days of October by the fire! Purchase any adult entree and receive a free S’mores Kit from 4-9 pm.

About Stable Craft Brewing

Stable Craft Brewing, recently selected for the 2023 Virginia Green Travel Leader award and also the recipient of the 2022 Green Brewery of the Year, is the first brewery on the East Coast to launch a zero-food waste initiative for its award-winning brewery, restaurant and wedding and banquet facility. The sustainable brewery also grows its own hops, utilizes the brewing wastewater to water their hops, co-ops with a local farmer to use the spent grain for food for the cattle and has planted 1,100 trees on the farm to help with erosion and air quality. Stable Craft offers a sustainable tour by reservation only for guests to get a first-hand look at all of its sustainable initiatives.

For More Information:

https://www.stablecraftbrewing.com/