Stable Craft Brewing Announces November 2022 Calendar of Events and Releases

HERMITAGE HILL, Virginia – Central Virginia’s Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill is celebrating spring this November with a full slate of activities including a Friendsgiving Celebration, Holiday Wreath Workshop Steal the Glass, live music, craft beer and cider releases and delicious food.

Mark your calendars and celebrate Fall at Stable Craft Brewing:

Wednesday, November 2 Gobble Gobble – Steal the Turkey Glass

We’re all about the Glass… Grab our Baste Glass for Thanksgiving celebrations

Thursday, November 3 – Trivia Night (Drink’n Beer & Know’n Things)

It’s Trivia Thursday and we’ve pushed back the time so more people can play.

1st place – $30 Gift Card and an Oktoberfest boot glasses for winning team. 2nd place gets $20 gift card; 3rd place gets $10 gift card.

Friday, November 4 – Friday Night Love: Butterscotch Cider Release & Live Music with Shane Click – Kicking off November with our own variation of Butterscotch beer for all you cider lovers.

Sat, November 5 – Larry Ragland performs live 1-4pm.

Sunday, November 6 – Growler Fills for Only $10 and Secret Smashburger Menu $8.5 showcasing Gourmet Burgers. Bring your Growler; and fill up -special is on select beers only…Rotating weekly Secret Smashburger Menu is only available 4-Close on Sundays!

Wed, November 9 – Igloo Season Begins. Private Dining Igloos return. These popular igloos are available to rent online at stablecraftbrewing.com

Thursday, November 10 – Trivia Night (Drink’n Beer & Know’n Things)

Friday, November 11 — Friday Night Love – Salted Caramel Cider Release w/ Live Music Randy Black & Pat Wertman This week’s cider is sweet and savory. Salted Caramel to ring in November.

Sunday, November 13 – Growler Fills for Only $10. Secret Smashburger Menu $8.5 showcasing Gourmet Burgers. Bring your Growler; and fill up -special is on select beers only…Rotating weekly Secret Smashburger Menu is only available 4-Close on Sundays!

Thursday, November 17 – Trivia Night (Drink’n Beer & Know’n Things)

Friday, November 18 – Friday Night Love: Chapo: Mexican Hot Chocolate Stout 5.4% ABV brewed in collab w/ Wichita Brewing & Pumpkin Pie Cider Release Join us for the release party with Live Music from Pasquale DiMeo. Chapo: A Mexican Hot Chocolate Stout. Chapo is a collab brewed with Witchita Brewing Co. in Kansas. This Mexican Hot Chocolate Stout is conditioned on cacoa nibs and Guajillo chile spice giving this stout a bit of kick to warm a cold soul. Our pumpkin pie perfect cider before Thanksgiving – a delicious blend of fall spices gives this cider its kick.

Saturday, November 19 – Live Music featuring Jack & Davis Reid

Sunday, November 20 – Growler Fills for Only $10 Plus Sunday Session: Gary Randal Live On Stage Secret Smashburger Menu $8.5 showcasing Gourmet Burgers. Bring your Growler; and fill up -special is on select beers only…Rotating weekly Secret Smashburger Menu is only available 4-Close on Sundays!

Wednesday, November 23 – Friendsgiving: Live Music • Beer • Cider • Wine • Apps featuring Barrel-Aged Holiday Release: Holiday Socks & Doppelbocks 9% ABV — Meet & Greet all your friends at Stable Craft – Alex Arbaugh performing, Beer Releases; Bottle Specials and more!

Friday, November 25 – Black Friday Open at 12pm and Friday Night Love: French Toast Cider Release w/ Live Music: HoboJac – The perfect cider for the Brunch Crowd!

Sunday, November 27 – Holiday Dried Flower Wreath Workshop, Growler Fills for Only $10 PLUS Pints & Ponies – Thanksgiving Sunday

About Stable Craft Brewing

Stable Craft Brewing’s rural location offers acres of open farmland with multiple covered and uncovered outdoor locations to keep guests physically distant while enjoying craft beer, cider, wine and food. Several other safety measures have been implemented to provide guests with a safe and fun experience.

Stable Craft Brewing, recently named the 2022 Green Brewery of the Year, is the first brewery on the East Coast to launch a zero food waste initiative for its award-winning brewery, restaurant and wedding and banquet facility. The sustainable brewery also grows its own hops, utilizes the brewing wastewater to water their hops, co-ops with a local farmer to use the spent grain for food for the cattle and has planted 1,100 trees on the farm to help with erosion and air quality. Stable Craft offers a sustainable tour by reservation only for guests to get a first-hand look at all of its sustainable initiatives.

