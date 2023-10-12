Stable Craft Brewing Announces New Rewards Program

Central Virginia’s award-winning Stable Craft Brewing is introducing a new customer loyalty program: Stable Craft Rewards for beer and food lovers. Join the Herd for free on Stable Craft’s website, stablecraftbrewing.com, and start earning rewards. The more customers visit, the more they can earn.

According to Stable Craft Brewing owner Craig Nargi, “Our staff takes a great deal of pride in seeing our guests return to Stable Craft frequently to enjoy our atmosphere, along with great beer and scratch-made meals. We wanted to create a program to reward our loyal customers by providing discounts based on the amount of times they visit.

Stable Craft made it easy and free to sign up. Once the customer signs up on their website, each visit, they provide their server with their phone number before they pay. After three qualified visits within 90 days, customers will get 25% off their bill. (up to $50). There are three categories of rewards: the Walkaloosa Welcome Tier provides a 25% discount after every 4th visit, the Trotter tier provides a 30% discount after every 4th visit after 12 qualified visits in a year and the Gallop tier provides a 35% discount every 4th visit after 24 qualified visits.

Stable Craft Brewing, recently selected for the 2023 Virginia Green Travel Leader award and also the recipient of the 2022 Green Brewery of the Year, is the first brewery on the East Coast to launch a zero-food waste initiative for its award-winning brewery, restaurant and event facility. The sustainable brewery also grows its own hops, utilizes the brewing wastewater to water their hops, co-ops with a local farmer to use the spent grain for food for the cattle and has planted 1,100 trees on the farm to help with erosion and air quality. Stable Craft offers a sustainable tour by reservation only for guests to get a first-hand look at all of its sustainable initiatives.

https://www.stablecraftbrewing.com/