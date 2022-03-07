Stable Craft Brewing Announces March 2022 Calendar of Releases and Events

WAYNESBORO, Virginia – Central Virginia’s Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill is going all in on green this March with a week-long St. Patrick’s Day celebration featuring live music, beer and cider releases, great food, steal the glass and a special ‘Get Shamrock’d’ concert with the quintessential Irish party band the Bastard Bearded Irishmen.

Mark your calendars and get your green on this March at Stable Craft Brewing:

Wednesday, March 2 – Steal Our Lucky Glass

Friday, March 4 – Friday Night Love – Celtic Red Ale Release and Passionfruit Cider Release with Live Music with Pasquale Dimeo

Friday, March 11 – Friday Night Love – Irish Cream Stout Beer release and Lick my Lemon Cider release and Live Music with John Howard.

Saturday, March 12 – Pints & Ponies (3-5 pm); Shenandoah Pipes & Drums (3-5 pm) and Jacob Allen & The Flood (7-10 pm)

Thursday, March 17 – St. Patty’s Day Live Music with Cedar Top Cowboys (5:30-8:30 pm)

Friday, March 18 – Friday Night Love-Steal the Glass & Calf Mountain Jam & Wild Berry Release

Saturday, March 19 – LIVE Bastard Bearded Irishmen (out of Pittsburgh) Get ShamRock’d Show (7-10 pm) Stable Craft is pleased to welcome Pittsburgh-based Bastard Bearded Irishmen for a high-energy show that will raise the bar on St. Patty’s partying. Bastard Bearded Irishmen is an original, ferocious blend of punk, gypsy, high-energy rock n’ roll along with traditional and contemporary Celtic music. Bastard Bearded Irishmen concerts are a non-stop barrage of party anthems, dancing tunes and maybe even the occasional whiskey-fueled ballad. The experience is always organic, and sometimes, unpredictable. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online.

Sunday, March 20 – Live Music with Randy Black

Friday, March 25 – Friday Night Love Apricot Roads Cider Release with Live Music with Alex Arbaugh

Stable Craft Brewing’s rural location offers acres of open farmland with multiple covered and uncovered outdoor locations to keep guests physically distant while enjoying craft beer, cider, wine and food. Several other safety measures have been implemented to provide guests with a safe and fun experience.

Stable Craft Brewing is the first brewery on the East Coast to launch a zero food waste initiative for its award-winning brewery, restaurant and wedding and banquet facility. The sustainable brewery also grows its own hops, utilizes the brewing wastewater to water their hops, co-ops with a local farmer to use the spent grain for food for the cattle and have planted 1,100 trees on the farm to help with erosion and air quality. Stable Craft offers a sustainable tour by reservation only for guests to get a first-hand look at all of its sustainable initiatives.

For More Information:

https://www.stablecraftbrewing.com