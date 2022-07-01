Stable Craft Brewing Announces July 2022 Calendar Of Releases and Events

HERMITAGE HILL, Virginia – Central Virginia’s Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill is celebrating spring this July with a full slate of activities including a Fourth of July weekend celebration,, Steal the Glass, an 80’s Dance Party, live music, craft beer and cider releases and delicious food.

Mark your calendars and celebrate spring this July at Stable Craft Brewing:

Friday, July 1 – Friday Night Love: Steal the Glass, RocketPoP Cider & 304 Blonde Ale Release & Live Music – 4th of July Weekend Kick-Off- Grab this beautiful cobalt blue Pint w/ any beverage purchase – Friday, July 1st (while supplies last) Our RocketPop Cider makes its celebratory summer return along with the release of our tasty 304 Blonde Ale aka 608’s Half-Bro. We’ve crafted this blonde ale to appeal to a lighter craft beer palate. Brewed with flaked rice & corn creating a light-bodied beer that is full of flavor, while finishing crisp & clean. Live music with John Howard!

Saturday, July 2 – Ben Reade + Sam Lowe: Independence Show

Friday, Saturday & Sunday, July 1,2 &3 -Celebrating Independent Craft Beer with $10 Growler fills on Red, White, and Blue Beers.

Sunday, July 3 – Live Music with Cedar Creek Cowboys Jam featuring Sunday Roasted Pork Loin Special

Wednesday, July 6- Steal the “Drink’n to Forget” Glass – Based on our popular staff shirts; these glasses say it all. This 16oz glass feature gold lettering to “keep it real but classy”. Available w/ the purchase of any beverage while supplies last….

Friday, July 8 -Friday Night Love: Orange & Vanilla Cider – Smooth and sweet, our base Brazen cider is enhanced with the addition of Orange and Vanilla for a cider reminiscent of a frozen treat. Live music with Pasquale Dimeo.

Friday, July 15 – Friday Night Love: Strawberry Cider Release & Live Music featuring Randy Black – It’s the season for strawberries! We couldn’t resist the chance to mix strawberries in with our base Brazen cider for this seasonal delight. Enjoy, tasty eats, refreshing craft beer and an awesome atmosphere!

Saturday, July 16 – Rad Eighties Dance Party, Like For Real – We’re gonna party hardy this evening. Join us as we dance through the 80’s with everything from Prince to Duran Duran, the Beastie Boys and more. Eighties Fashion Show and more Maybe we’ll even do a dance-off.

Friday, July 22- Friday Night Love: Red Plum Cider – Tartness and semi-sweetness of plums mixed with our base Brazen cider for a well-rounded addition to our Friday Night Love series.

About Stable Craft Brewing

Stable Craft Brewing’s rural location offers acres of open farmland with multiple covered and uncovered outdoor locations to keep guests physically distant while enjoying craft beer, cider, wine and food. Several other safety measures have been implemented to provide guests with a safe and fun experience.

Stable Craft Brewing, recently named the 2022 Green Brewery of the Year, is the first brewery on the East Coast to launch a zero food waste initiative for its award-winning brewery, restaurant and wedding and banquet facility. The sustainable brewery also grows its own hops, utilizes the brewing wastewater to water their hops, co-ops with a local farmer to use the spent grain for food for the cattle and have planted 1,100 trees on the farm to help with erosion and air quality. Stable Craft offers a sustainable tour by reservation only for guests to get a first-hand look at all of its sustainable initiatives.

For More Information:

https://www.stablecraftbrewing.com