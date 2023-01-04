Stable Craft Brewing Announces January 2023 Calendar Of Events and Releases

Central Virginia’s Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill is celebrating the new year starting this January with award-winning craft beers, delicious food, tasty ciders, heated igloos, fun events and an awesome atmosphere! Stay warm and happy this winter at Stable Craft Brewing and mark these dates on your calendar. Our team at Stable Craft Brewing will be looking forward to seeing you!

Wednesday, January 4, 2023 AT 4 PM – 9:30 PM – Steal the SNOW BLOWS Glass – Rock into 2023 with our ‘Snow Blows’ glass. Whatever your feelings are about snow (and we all have them) this glass covers it…. *purchase any beverage and take home this wicked cool glass.

Thursday, January 5 at 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM – Thursday Trivia: Drinkin’ Beer & Knowin’ Things–Gather your teams; Trivia returns. Join us for an evening of fun. First Prize takes home a gift of $30; 2nd $20; and third $10.

Friday, January 6, 2023 AT 4 PM – 9:30 PM – Friday Night Love – Wild Strawberry Pie Cider & Live Music with Shane Click We’ve captured the flavor Wild Strawberry and Rhubarb to capture the flavor of Wild Strawberry Pie.

Thursday, January12 at 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM – Thursday Trivia: Drinkin’ Beer & Knowin’ Things–Gather your teams; Trivia returns. Join us for an evening of fun. First Prize takes home a gift of $30; 2nd $20; and third $10.

Friday, January 13 at 4 PM – 10 PM – Friday Night Love: Blueberry Cobbler Cider Release – We’ve infused our Brazen cider with blueberry puree to create a Blueberry Cobbler

Saturday, January 14 at 7 PM – 10 PM – Eighties Prom Night with DJ Adonis • MLK Weekend – Rock out to tunes from the Eighties; as your sport your version of Eighties Prom fashion….We’ll be handing out our version of Senior Superlatives.

Sunday, January 15 at 1 PM – 4 PM — Live Music with Randy Black & Pat Wertman: MLK Weekend – It’s a 3 day weekend, let’s make it last. Spend and afternoon with friends listening to classic rock tunes from Randy & Pat in the taproom

Thursday, January 19 at 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM – Thursday Trivia: Drinkin’ Beer & Knowin’ Things–Gather your teams; Trivia returns. Join us for an evening of fun. First Prize takes home a gift of $30; 2nd $20; and third $10.

Friday, January 20 at 4 PM – 10 PM – Friday Night Love: Peach Pie Cider Release & Live Music with Randy Black – Peach Pie fans, we’re creating the ultimate cider for you.

Thursday, January 26 at 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM – Thursday Trivia: Drinkin’ Beer & Knowin’ Things–Gather your teams; Trivia returns. Join us for an evening of fun. First Prize takes home a gift of $30; 2nd $20; and third $10.

Friday, January 27 at 4 PM – 10 PM – Friday Night Love – Wild Berry Pie Cider: Blackberry, Blueberry, Raspberry puree are infused in our Brazen Cider creating a Wild Berry taste sensation.

Stable Craft’s heated igloos are available by advance reservations only and come with a private server. The igloos seat up to eight guests and have panels that can open up and help adjust airflow inside. Reservations are for one hour and 45 minutes. To book a private igloo experience online, visit:

About Stable Craft Brewing

Stable Craft Brewing, recently named the 2022 Green Brewery of the Year, is the first brewery on the East Coast to launch a zero-food waste initiative for its award-winning brewery, restaurant and wedding and banquet facility. The sustainable brewery also grows its own hops, utilizes the brewing wastewater to water their hops, co-ops with a local farmer to use the spent grain for food for the cattle and has planted 1,100 trees on the farm to help with erosion and air quality. Stable Craft offers a sustainable tour by reservation only for guests to get a first-hand look at all of its sustainable initiatives.

For More Information:

https://www.stablecraftbrewing.com/igloo-booking-page