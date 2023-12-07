Stable Craft Brewing Announces December 2023 Calendar of Events

Stable Craft Brewing brings glad tidings to you and your beer! 2023 is coming to a close, but there is still plenty of time to celebrate the best time of the year at a one-of-a-kind craft brewery. Stable Craft is kicking off December with a new chocolate fudge stout release and then the brewery’s annual Old Fashioned Farm Christmas is sure to delight all who attend. Cozy up with a hot mulled cider or a decadent hot cocoa while you enjoy Stable Craft’s holiday lights and decor throughout the month. Create unique, handmade gifts at our Stable Crafting events hosted on Sundays with Faded Poppy. Have the opportunity to give back during dog-friendly festivities. No matter how you celebrate the holidays, Stable Craft Brewing welcomes you and your kin to make lasting memories with us.

Private Heated Igloos available to rent throughout December. Private igloos are the perfect answer to outdoor dining. Order dinner and drinks off the brewery’s regular menu and enjoy the privacy of a serene winter evening on the patio! Heated igloos seat up to 8 guests and come with a private server. Igloos are available by reservation only. Perfect for small holiday parties, family get-togethers, romantic evenings, a night out with friends and more!

Friday, Dec. 1 at 4pm – Friday Love Series: Ohhh…FFFudge! Chocolate Milkshake Stout Release; Spiced Pear Cider Release & Live Music by Pat Anderson It’s a double feature for Stable Craft’s new beverage releases during the first weekend of December! Join us for the NEW for 2023 Ohhh…FFFudge! Chocolate Milkshake Stout 6.2% ABV release available on tap and in growlers. This chocolatey milkshake stout marries the rich, velvety smoothness of a classic milkshake with the bold intensity of a stout. This beer contains wheat and lactose.

For the non-beer drinkers, the brewery will also be releasing a perfectly spiced seasonal pear cider featuring crisp and refreshing flavors of pear complemented with notes of cinnamon. Grab this limited cider release while it’s here! Enjoy these new releases with live music by Pat Anderson in the taproom.

Saturday, Dec. 2 – Old Fashioned Farm Christmas. It’s the MOST wonderful time of the year! Join us for a festive celebration featuring private heated igloos available for rental 12-8:30pm, horse-drawn carriage rides from 1-4pm, visit with Santa in the Saddleback Ballroom 1-4pm, handmade wreaths by Faded Poppy for sale in the Saddleback Ballroom from 1-4pm, feed horses carrots in the stables 1-5pm, Christmas Carols by Alex Arbaugh in the Taproom from 2-5pm, hot chocolate, mulled hard cider, seasonal stouts and a jolly-good cranberry-orange cinnamon cider.

Sunday, Dec. 3 – Rustic Scented Christmas Ornament Workshop with Faded Poppy & Live Music by Ben Weimer. Faded Poppy, based in Waynesboro, VA, are creators of whimsical and boho wedding floral arrangements. With their expertise, you will learn how to create a rustic ornament from scratch using dried fruit, herbs and evergreens, Faded Poppy’s staple items such as rustic festive accents. Tickets include all supplies and a dedicated workspace. Enjoy lunch and craft beverages while letting your creative juices flow! The brewery will also feature live country music by Ben Weimer from 2-5pm.

Wednesday, Dec. 6 – Steal the Glass: Let’s Get Crackin! This cheery mug will put you in the holiday spirit. Pair with the NEWLY released “Oh FFFudge” Chocolate Stout to feel extra holly jolly! Take home Stable Craft’s Nutcracker Mug the first Wednesday of December with any beverage purchase; while supplies last.

Friday, Dec. 8 – Friday Love Series: Pomegranate Blueberry Cider Release & Holiday Jams by Pasquale DiMeo. Indulge in December’s fruity flavors of pomegranate and blueberry paired with live holiday tunes by Pasquale DiMeo in the taproom!

Saturday, Dec. 9 – Yuletide Chocolate & Stout Flight; Holiday Tunes by Randy Black. Try Stable Craft’s seasonal stouts paired with decadent small plate desserts. The menu will include four 5 oz craft beers paired with delicious sweets, such as chocolate pecan turtles, bananas foster, chocolate peanut butter mousse and a chocolate waffle! This is a perfect treat for dessert and beer lovers alike. The dinner crowd can enjoy live music in the taproom by Randy Black from 6:30-9:30pm.

Sunday, Dec. 10 – Christmas Chocolate Brunch & Grinchmas Dog Portraits. Celebrate the jolly season with a Christmas Chocolate Brunch served from 12-4pm on Sunday, December 10th. We’ll be serving chocolate waffles, hot cocoa, and a mouthwatering s’mores monte cristo dessert sandwich that you won’t want to miss!

Bring your pooch to pose with the Grinch on Sunday, December 10th from 1-4pm in the Saddleback Ballroom. Enjoy lunch and craft beverages during this festive photo opportunity open to guests of Stable Craft! We do ask for a donation of at least $5 per photo sitting; 2-3 photos will be sent to the email you provide by 12/15/23. All proceeds will be donated to Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center. Ugly sweaters and holiday attire are strongly encouraged! All dogs must be leashed and properly vaccinated, per VA state laws.

Friday, Dec. 15 at 4pm – Friday Love Series: French Toast Cider Release & Live Holiday Music by Alex Arbaugh. Taste this week’s new limited cider flavor: French toast inspired cider with warm & fuzzy notes of maple and cinnamon. Paired with local favorite, Mr. Alex Arbaugh, performing your favorite holiday songs from 6:30-9:30pm.

Saturday, Dec. 16 – Live Music by Shannon Branch at 6:30-9:30pm. Enjoy dinner and craft beverages while being serenaded by local musician, Shannon Branch.

Sunday, Dec 17 – Pints & Ponies; Visit with Santa & Holiday Yule Log Workshop with Faded Poppy. Celebrate the holidays with seasonal Pints & Ponies in the stables area of Stable Craft Brewing! Santa Claus will be on-hand to visit with the children. Enjoy a decadent hot chocolate, mulled cider, and festive lunch. Children must be supervised by parents for this event. This event is open to paying customers.

Join us for our final Stable Crafting event this season! We’ll be hosting a Holiday Yule Log Workshop with Faded Poppy from 4:30-6:30pm. With their expertise, you will learn how to create a traditional yule log from scratch using fresh local logs and evergreens right from our farm, as well as Faded Poppy’s staple items, such as small pillar candles and rustic festive accents. Ticket includes all supplies and a dedicated workspace.

Friday, Dec. 22 – Friday Love Series: Wild Berry Pie-der Release; Live Music by Drew Dodson 6:30-9:30pm. The brewery is wild about this cider – infused with a melody of wild berries for a berrylicious treat! New music alert: Drew Dodson is a singer/songwriter out of Radford, VA adding his own funky & soulful twist on everything.

Saturday, Dec. 23 – Festivus Celebration & Ugly Sweater Contest; Live Jams by the Loya Duo. Join us for Stable Craft Brewing’s inaugural Festivus for the Restivus celebration! From pole decorating, to Feats of Strength, and the Airing of Grievances….We’ll even crown the King & Queen of Festivus! Then, music fans can jam out with the Loya Duo in the Taproom from 6:30-9:30pm.

Strut your stuff and show off that ugly sweater that’s been hiding in the back of your closet since last December! We’ll be hosting an Ugly Sweater Contest at 7pm on Saturday, Dec. 23rd, open to all guests of Stable Craft Brewing. Grab dinner & drinks and prepare to be entertained with festive tackiness galore! Gift cards will be awarded to the “Most Gaudy”, “Most Creative” & “Best Couple”.

Friday, Dec. 29 – Friday Love Series: Cinnamon Bun Cider Release & Live Music with Ben Weimer . Stable Craft has captured the flavors of this breakfast favorite in Friday’s Cinnamon Bun Cider release! Best enjoyed with live music in the taproom by Ben Weimer.

Saturday, Dec. 30 – Pints & Pups. Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with your furry friend! Stable Craft is hosting a Pints & Pups celebration on Saturday, December 30th from 12-5pm, featuring festive contests and an opportunity to give back! Show off your pooch’s talents, ugly holiday sweater, and see which owner is the best at matching their 4-legged family member. Contests are open to any dog; please sign up 15 minutes prior to the competition you’d like to compete in. Prizes will be awarded to the best in each show! This is a dog only event; no other animals allowed. All dogs must be leashed and properly vaccinated per VA state laws. All pet supplies will be donated to a local animal shelter. 10% discount must be used on 12/30/23; applicable toward food & non-alcohol.

Sunday, Dec. 31 at 12pm – Ring in the New with Brunch & Brews; NYE Prime Rib Dinner Special 5-8pm. Your new resolutions haven’t started yet, so indulge one final time this year with tempting brunch specials served from 12-3pm. Our infamous donut smash burger will be on the menu, so save the date now! Enjoy a lovely prime rib dinner before heading to your NYE bash; served 5-8pm on December 31st.

Stable Craft Brewing is a one-of-a-kind, four season, sustainable farm brewery and event center, located between Staunton and Waynesboro, Virginia. Well-known for their award-winning craft beer, cider and soda, the brewery also features an upscale, bistro-style menu with hearty entrees and distinct flavors. Recently selected for the 2023 Virginia Green Travel Leader award and also the recipient of the 2022 Green Brewery of the Year, Stable Craft is the first brewery on the East Coast to launch a zero-food waste initiative for its award-winning brewery, restaurant and event facility. Stable Craft Brewing will continue to host new and exciting innovative events for the community throughout the year.