Stable Craft Brewing Announces August 2022 Calendar of Events and Releases

HERMITAGE, Virginia – Central Virginia’s Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill is celebrating this August with a full slate of activities including a special Hop Fest Weekend, Steal the Glass, live music, craft beer and cider releases and great food.

Mark your calendars and celebrate summer this August at Stable Craft Brewing:

Wednesday, August 3- National Watermelon Day Celebration and Steal the Campfire Mug– Watermelon Day so….so we created a Watermelon-infused Lemonade Gose. Our Gose is the perfect canvas to allow the fruity melon flavors to shine through. Refreshing & crisp perfect for summer drinking. August’s Campfire Mug showcases the great outdoors in a heavy duty ceramic mug. *Available with any beverage purchase while supplies last.

Thursday, August 4 -Trivia Night w/ The BREWER (Drink’n Beer & Know’n Things) Theme: Dr. Seuss – One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish. We’re fishing for winners. – join us for a rousing good time. (Teams up to 6) 1st ($30 Gift Card) • 2nd ($20 Gift Card) • 3rd Place ($10 Gift Card)

Friday, August 5 – Friday Night Love: Kiwi Cider Returns & Live Music with Shane Click

Saturday, August 6 – Hop & Music Fest – Let’s Go to the Hop!

1-4pm Drink a Beer and Learn about Hop Care & Selection: 1) “Raising Hops & Caring for Hops” w/ Eric K (hop guru) 2) “Hop Selection Tips & Techniques” w/ Tony Z (our head brewer) Live Music with Ben Reade 2-5pm

Sunday, August 7 – Easy Like Sunday Morn…. w/ John Goslin – Relax with cider/beer flights and enjoy live music on the patio. Cap it off with sunset and s’mores!

Friday, August 12 – Friday Love: Key Lime & Prickly Pear Cider – Vaquero & Live Music – Vaquero: A fusion of Key Lime and Prickly Pear juices blend to create a delicious summer cider. We’re stoked to have our Blackberry Cider in Bottles….Pick up bottles of Peach & Blackberry in our cooler and create your own fruity cider cocktails. Live Music with Pat Anderson.

Saturday, August 14 – I Scream, You Scream … for Ice Cream & Everyday People’s Small Batch LIVE MUSIC– Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Demonstration with Donnie Bowers of Crooked Spur Farms from Highland. Help us welcome Everyday People’s Duet “Small Batch” to the outdoor stage at Stable Craft

Friday, August 19 – Friday Love: Oktoberfest Release 6% ABV and Melon, Passionfruit & Strawberry Cider Release- Traditional as traditional gets… Dust off your lederhosen for a taste of Germany. This traditional Oktoberfest is brewed with 100% German malts, Tettnang & Hallertauer Noble Hops, and fermented w/ German lager yeast (hey, we did brew with our free-range water) Perfect for the summer to fall transition And Pairs Well With A Bratwurst Or A Big Bavarian Pretzel. Pros Summer Fruit Melody showcasing ripe watermelon, cantaloupe, passionfruit, and strawberry flavors

Saturday, August 20 – Line Dancing Class + Sangria Cider Release + Biggest Belt Buckle + Largest Hat Contest – Come dance the line with us…You got the moves? Enjoy dinner & drinks and learn the latest dance moves with professional instruction. Sangria Cider on Tap starting at noon. Line Dancing Class starts at 6 pm.

Friday, August 26 – Friday Love: POG Passionfruit, Orange & Guava Cider & LIve Music with Alex Arbaugh- POG: Passionfruit, Orange & Guava Cider, a taste of the tropics

Saturday, August 27 – Little Walter & the Convictions: Live in the Saddleback Ballroom

Enjoy Stable Craft’s local food menu featuring Beergarden style service – along with tasty craft beer, cider, wine and hand-crafted sodas. Featuring classic 60’s rock from the Animals, Allman Brothers and the Beatles to Van Morrison, the Young Rascals, and the Zombies the band boasts powerful lead vocals, 3-part harmonies, and driving instrumental work. They’ll be rockin’ the house, so don’t miss this act! Music starts at 6:30pm

About Stable Craft Brewing

Stable Craft Brewing’s rural location offers acres of open farmland with multiple covered and uncovered outdoor locations to keep guests physically distant while enjoying craft beer, cider, wine and food. Several other safety measures have been implemented to provide guests with a safe and fun experience.

Stable Craft Brewing, recently named the 2022 Green Brewery of the Year, is the first brewery on the East Coast to launch a zero food waste initiative for its award-winning brewery, restaurant and wedding and banquet facility. The sustainable brewery also grows its own hops, utilizes the brewing wastewater to water their hops, co-ops with a local farmer to use the spent grain for food for the cattle and has planted 1,100 trees on the farm to help with erosion and air quality. Stable Craft offers a sustainable tour by reservation only for guests to get a first-hand look at all of its sustainable initiatives.

For More Information:

https://www.stablecraftbrewing.com