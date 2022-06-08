Spencer Trappist Brewery Auction Set for June 23

SPENCER, Massachusetts – Spencer Brewery, founded by the monks of St. Joseph’s Abbey will sell all assets and equipment at public auction on Thursday June 23, 2022 at 10 AM. Boston auction firm Paul E. Saperstein Co. will conduct the sale using the online auction platform Bidspotter.com. The sale is open to all, and includes state-of-the-art equipment used for the commercial brewing and bottling of craft beer. A public inspection of these items will be held on-site in Spencer, MA on Tuesday, June 21 and Wednesday, 22 from 9 AM – 4 PM. Private tours are also available by appointment. All are welcome.

Michael Saperstein, Executive Vice President of Paul E. Saperstein Co. said, “We hate to see the closure of Spencer Brewery, but we are here to support the monks of St. Joseph’s Abbey as best we can on this journey. I would encourage anyone who’s interested in the beer brewing industry to take a look at the equipment that will be coming up for auction. It is truly top-notch.”

Amongst many other items, the auction will include a Krones 3-vessel batch 50-barrel brewing system, a Kosme 7-station bottling line (with capping, labeling, palletizing and depalletizing), (8) 4400-gallon fermentation tanks, and a 5-vessel CIP system. A link to view sale items and participate in the public auction can be found (insert Url Link from title page).

Spencer Brewery was founded by the monks of St. Joseph’s Abbey in 2014 and is the only officially recognized Trappist ale in the United States to date. Though the auction marks the closing of Spencer Brewery, the monks of St. Joseph’s Abbey will continue to sell Trappist preserves, religious books and items at their on-site gift shop.

https://www.bidspotter.com/en-us/auction-catalogues/bscpau/catalogue-id-bscpau10196