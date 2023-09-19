Southwest Fresh Fest At Billy Goat Hop Farm Returns September 23

MONTROSE, Colo.— Billy Goat Hop Farm is thrilled to bring back Southwest Fresh Fest for the second year. This showcase of all fresh-hopped beers with live music, food trucks, and yard games will take place on the farm on Saturday, September 23rd from 2 to 6pm.

Fresh hop, or wet hop, beers are brewed with hops that come straight off the bine and into the brew— usually within 24 hours— instead of being dried and pelletized. “They’re special because they’re only available at harvest time and are best imbibed immediately,” say Billy Goat Hop Farm Owners, which makes this festival an extra special celebration of the freshest beers to be found in the Four Corners.

Breweries pouring include Avery Brewing Company, Base Camp Beer Works, Colorado Boy Pizzeria & Brewery, Elevation Beer Company, Glenwood Canyon Brewpub, Grateful Gnome Sandwich Shoppe & Brewery, Horsefly Brewing Company, Mountain Tap Brewery, Primitive Beer, Stronghouse Brew Pub, The Steel Bender Brewyard, Wren House Brewing Company, and Yampa Valley Brewing Company.

Beyond the beer, Southwest Fresh Fest, guests can enjoy local food trucks and live music from the Drew Dvorchak Band and the Still House String Band, tour the hop farm, and get down on yard games. TelluRides will provide free shuttle rides to and from Montrose and the farm.

Ticket prices are as follows: The Full Sha-Bang – $30 in advance and $35 day-of; Designated Driver or Under 21 – $15; Under 12 are free. Tickets are on sale now at southwestfreshfest.com.

The Southwest Fresh Fest is made possible by the local community and sponsors including Colorado River District, Maxfield – Peterson, P.C., AgWell, Rocky Mountain Farmers Union, RadCraft, TelluRides, CropwoRx, West of 105, Valley Food Partnership, Visit Montrose, Colorado Grain Chain, and Northwest Rafting Company.

About Southwest Fresh Fest

Southwest Fresh Fest is the first and only fresh hop beer festival in the Southwest, hosted at Billy Goat Hop Farm in Montrose, CO on September 23rd. Attendees and brewers alike can enjoy fresh hop beers from across the region in a rad complimentary taster glass. There will also be a Pickin’ Party with live bluegrass music, local food trucks, farm tours, and games… not to mention the panoramic views from the San Juan Mountains to the Grand Mesa. Come out for the festivities and stay for the recreation, beauty, and good beers abound. Join the fun at Billy Goat Hop Farm and celebrate harvest at Southwest Fresh Fest.

About Billy Goat Hop Farm

Billy Goat Hop Farm is the largest hop farm in the Southwest, providing superior quality fresh, whole cone, and pelletized hops directly to craft brewers. Starting in 2017, they’ve grown to 32 acres that produce 9 varieties of amazing hops. Owners and farmers Chris and Audrey pride themselves on creating genuine farmer-brewer relations and bringing true craft into their process. Combining traditional hands-on practices and state-of-the-art technology, they use less water and chemicals which transcends into a healthier ecosystem, soil, and hop plants. Brewers enjoy the bright aroma and subtly unique flavor profile imparted from Colorado’s terroir, and the passion poured into every step of the process. Know your farmer, Love your beer.

For More Information:

