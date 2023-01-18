Sonder Brewing to Open Second Taproom Location

MASON, Ohio – Mason, Ohio-based Sonder Brewing will soon open a second taproom location off I-75 at Union Center Boulevard. The new craft beer and kitchen destination will be located adjacent to Holtman’s Donuts and across from Topgolf Cincinnati at 9558 Civic Center Boulevard, West Chester, Ohio.

“We have searched for the right location for about two years,” states Justin Neff, President and CEO, “and we love the space and overall opportunity that this location offers us.” When Sonder was driving home deliveries during the Covid shutdown, they found that residents in the West Chester area were big fans of Sonder beer. Now, these consumers will be able to enjoy a Sonder experience in their backyard. Additionally, The West Chester property can be seen from both north and south bound I-75, which helps reinforce the Sonder brand visibility and awareness as they expand distribution further into Ohio and Kentucky.

The brewery will be calling their West Chester location Sonder Taphaus and Kitchen, and will offer more of an adult bar and event space than their current Mason Taproom and Beer Garden while still being family-friendly. There will be room for private parties and corporate reservations. The Taphaus will feature Sonder draft options and package-to-go beer plus a well-curated selection of wine, bourbon, and food.

“Our whole team loves the idea of building a food menu that fits the Uniquely Crafted excellence we boast in our beers,” says Director of Strategic Planning & Partnerships Haley Shutter, then jokes, “Cheese curds? You Betcha!” as a nod to their top selling Hazy IPA and her Wisconsin heritage. The Sonder kitchen at West Chester will have a simple, flavorful menu of shareables and seasonal items along with vegan and gluten free options–and, yes, a kids menu. Patrons will be able to easily order food from the bar or from a walk up counter where they will also pick up their orders.

Coming soon! Sonder plans to add to their story by opening the Taphaus location some time in 2023. Renovations of the space will commence as soon as permits are approved. The interior will have a similar feel to the current Mason location–comfortable, yet casual and welcoming with excellent Sonder beers and food.

The Sonder Brewing production facility and Mason Taproom and Beer Garden are located at 8584 Duke Boulevard in Mason, Ohio. The Mason location is just 1 mile off I-71. Sonder offers a portfolio of beers ranging from its top selling You Betcha! Hazy IPA and Voss Kolsch to award-winning seasonals and barrel aged beers.

For More Information:

http://sonderbrewing.com/press-releases