Sockeye Brewing Announces Grand Opening Celebration for Second Location

BOISE, Idaho— Sockeye Brewing, Idaho’s award-winning craft brewery, is set to hold a Grand Opening celebration for its second location, Sockeye Alehouse. After an extensive renovation to the facility, Sockeye Alehouse will serve up a new experience for Sockeye loyalists with an all-new food menu, full bar including liquor, large indoor and outdoor seating capacity, and a 9-hole putting course named, ‘The Turn’.

“The time has finally come, and we’re beyond thrilled to announce a Grand Opening celebration and share what we believe to be a can’t miss destination for craft beer lovers in the Treasure Valley,” Tyson Cardon, Sockeye’s Director of Marketing said. “Sockeye Alehouse is an exciting step into the future of Sockeye Brewing, and we couldn’t be happier to finally open the doors.”

Sockeye Alehouse, set directly at the base of the Boise Foothills, features Sockeye Brewing’s lineup of award-winning craft beer, elevated Idaho pub fare, full bar with a rotating list of featured cocktails, and one of Boise’s largest outdoor patios at nearly 4,000 square feet. Additionally, ‘The Turn’, Sockeye Alehouse’s 9-hole putting course, features a separate menu that includes hand-tossed pizzas and short order items including sliders, pretzel bites, and other delicious options.

“Guests will have several options on how they experience Sockeye Alehouse. Whether they are looking to sit and dine with friends or family, grab a pint and cocktail in the bar, or sink a few putts on the course, there’s something for everybody,” said Cardon.

As Sockeye Brewing continues to work towards its Grand Opening celebration, Sockeye Alehouse will begin operating at a limited capacity beginning Tuesday, March 21st and will feature a limited menu and limited hours. Sockeye Alehouse will be closed to the public on Saturday, March 25th for a private event.

The Grand Opening celebration will be held Friday, April 7th from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm and Saturday, April 8th from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm at 3823 N Garden Center Blvd, Boise, ID 83703.

About Sockeye Brewing

Sockeye Brewing was founded in 1996. Offered first as a handcrafted beer option to tap houses in Idaho’s Treasure Valley, Sockeye Brewing continues to grow with the rising demand for quality craft beer in Idaho and throughout the Northwest. Sockeye brews on a 40-bbl brewhouse in Boise and is one of the top-producing craft breweries in Idaho. Its signature brand, Dagger Falls IPA, is the bestselling Idaho-made craft beer in the state.

For More Information:

https://www.sockeyebrew.com