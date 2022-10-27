Smog City Brewing Co. Partners with SoCal Nonprofit The Bay Foundation to Release Forgotten Forest Hazy IPA

TORRANCE, California – Smog City Brewing Co. partnered with The Bay Foundation (TBF) for the second year in a row to brew a beer supporting TBFs work restoring and protecting kelp forests in Southern California. Forgotten Forest hazy IPA releases on Friday, October 28 to raise funds for TBFs’ efforts to restore and enhance Santa Monica Bay through actions and partnerships that improve water quality, conserve and rehabilitate natural resources, and protect the Bay’s benefits and values.

Part of Smog City’s 1% for the Planet Community Impact series of beers, Forgotten Forest hazy IPA is brewed using Simcoe, Citra, and Sabro hops for fruit salad aromatics of mango, grapefruit, and pineapple. At 6% ABV, Forgotten Forest is a well-rounded hazy IPA that goes down easy. “You smile a bit bigger while enjoying this beer, knowing you’re helping The Bay Foundation fill our coast with life through the sale of Forgotten Forest 4-packs. Thanks, Smog City for bringing our forest into your brewery and for caring for our coast!”, said Tom Ford, CEO of TBF.

To celebrate the release of Forgotten Forest Hazy IPA, Smog City & TBF are throwing a party on Saturday, 10/29 from 12pm – 6pm (taproom will remain open until 10pm) at the Torrance Brewery & Taproom. Tons of Fresh Forgotten Forest IPA, live music, great food, a Halloween costume contest, a curated beer & chocolate flight featuring local chocolatier Marsatta Chocolates, yard games, and more are on tap for Saturday. “We love collaborating with our nonprofit partners for the Community Impact Series.”, said Laurie Porter, co-owner of Smog City Brewing Co. “It gives us a chance to express a big part of what we stand for as a company through what we do best- making great beer. TBF is always so fun to work with & we love giving them a platform to get their message out through beers like Forgotten Forest hazy IPA.”

Forgotten Forest hazy IPA is available in 4-pack cans and on draft starting October 28 at all four of the Smog City Brewing Co. taprooms, as well as online for and shipping to anywhere in the state of California and at select retailers around SoCal.

About Smog City Brewing Co.

Smog City Brewing Co. is a family-owned and operated craft brewery in Torrance, CA devoted to producing a wide variety of creatively inspired and exceptionally balanced beers. They pride themselves on making beer everyone will love and love to share and have four taprooms to choose from around Los Angeles County and distribution throughout central and southern California. Smog City Brewing Co. is also a proud 1% for the Planet member.

About The Bay Foundation

The Bay Foundation (TBF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit environmental group founded in 1990 to restore and enhance the Santa Monica Bay and local coastal waters (from the LA-Ventura county line to the Palos Verdes Peninsula). The Bay Foundation is a partner in the Santa Monica Bay National Estuary Program along with the Santa Monica Bay Restoration Commission and many other organizations. TBF works collaboratively with a broad group of stakeholders, including government agencies, industry, environmental groups, and community members.

Smog City Brewing Co. x The Bay Foundation Forgotten Forest Celebration Party

When: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 12pm – 6pm

Where: Smog City Brewing and Taproom, 1901 Del Amo Blvd., Torrance, CA 90501

What: Join us for a day of fun & education as we celebrate the amazing work The Bay Foundation does and the release of our collaboration beer, Forgotten Forest hazy IPA. Here’s what’s on tap for the day:

Curated beer & chocolate flight featuring Forgotten Forest hazy IPA + 3 other Smog City beers by local Torrance chocolatier, Marsatta Chocolate.

Food Vendors: Pasta Salvetica & VCHOS Pupuseria serving delicious eats

Live Music: Mazlo (12:30pm – 2:30pm) & Dinosaur Tooth (3pm – 6pm)

Halloween Costume contest with prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place

Plant shop pop-up from Macetas

Yard Games presented by The Bay Foundation

How: No ticket is necessary and this event is for all ages & family friendly. Well-behaved and leashed dogs are always welcome.

For More Information:

https://smogcitybrewing.com