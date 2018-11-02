Ska Brewing to Release Euphoria Pale Ale

DURANGO, Colo. — Ska Brewing and Silverton’s Venture Snowboards will ring in the winter months with their 14th Annual Season Kickoff Party on Saturday, November 3, at the Ska World Headquarters, 225 Girard St, Durango, CO 81303. Admission is free.

The Snowboard

In an effort to benefit the Friends of the San Juans, Ska and Venture will be giving away prizes from Silverton Mountain, Purgatory Resort, and more; including the chance to win a Ska-branded Venture snowboard featuring graphics from the label of Ska’s new Brut IPA, Moral Panic.

The Music

The Kick Off party will feature music from Durango-based Hip-Hop band, Diabolical Sound Platoon.

The Beer

Ska Brewing’s seasonal Euphoria Pale Ale will be on draft at the brewery and available in 6-packs to-go. This beer was brewed as a beer for Purgatory Ski Resort before Ska teamed up with their friends at Venture Snowboards located in Silverton, CO to brew the recipe and create a custom snowboard with Ska artwork. Euphoria has big malt backbone, caramel sweetness and just a touch of chocolate, with epic grapefruit hop aroma and flavor.

Based in Durango, Colorado, Ska Brewing was founded in 1995 and produces more than a dozen award-winning beers fueled with Ska music, and lots of it. Pioneers in the canned craft beer movement, Ska Brewing is known for an array of styles in 12 oz cans that include Mexican Logger, Modus Hoperandi, and Rue B. Soho. For information, more music, and a good time, visit www.skabrewing.com.