Ska Brewing Announces The Launch Of Southwest Coast IPA: The Brew That Bridges The Divide Between East And West

DURANGO, Colo.— In an unprecedented move that promises to unite hop enthusiasts across the Four Corners of the United States, Ska Brewing unveils their latest creation: the Southwest Coast IPA. This groundbreaking New-World IPA is brewed with a mission—to bring together the bold, adventurous spirit of the West Coast IPA with the innovative hopping techniques of the East Coast, all while paying homage to the vibrant cultures and landscapes of the Southwest.

“With the Southwest Coast IPA, we decided to throw the rulebook into the mash tun and brew something that resonates with the soul of the Southwest,” said Ska Co-Founder Dave Thibodeau. “Think of it as a hoppy road trip through the Four Corners, but you don’t need to leave your barstool.”

Crafted for those who navigate life by the compass of their taste buds, this innovative IPA is as daring as a cliff dive in the Grand Canyon and as refreshing as a snowmelt river in Colorado. The Southwest Coast IPA is bright and crisp; the addition of Bravo, Idaho 7, Columbus, Simcoe, and Strata hops create a harmonious blend of grapefruit and tropical fruit aromas that dance like a desert mirage on the palate.

Available in 16-ounce cans and only in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico, the Southwest Coast IPA is set to make a splash in the craft beer scene. Whether you’re scaling the mesas of New Mexico, exploring the red rocks of Utah, shredding the slopes of Colorado, or surfing the waves of your Arizona beachfront property, this beer is your perfect companion.

“The Southwest Coast IPA is here to challenge what you know about IPAs and take you on a flavor journey that’s as vast and varied as the Southwest itself,” said Thibodeau. “Grab a pint, kick back, and let Ska Brewing take you on a tour of the Four Corners—one sip at a time.”

About Ska Brewing

Founded in Durango, CO, by a group of friends who loved brewing beer almost as much as they loved ska music, Ska Brewing has been on a mission to deliver fearless and bold beer since 1995. Known for their eclectic style, commitment to sustainability, and a penchant for fun, Ska Brewing continues to be a beacon of creativity in the craft beer industry.

For More Information:

