Ska Brewing And Manhattan Brewing Release Canned Collaboration, 2 Tone IPA

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Ska Brewing and Manhattan Brewing Company just debuted their collaboration IPA, 2 Tone, across Kansas and Colorado.

Jake Voegeli, who opened Manhattan Brewing in 2020 with Adam Kresbach and Garrett Paulmanwas, was formerly Ska’s Midwest Sales Manager in Kansas. Before that he was a starting center for the Kansas State University Wildcats. “Jake’s a local legend football player around Manhattan, and now he’s a thriving craft brewer,” says Peter Archer of Ska Brewing. “2 Tone was a reason for Jake to visit us in Durango, and now it’s our unofficial re-launch in Kansas after a quiet two years of pandemic.”

In the true spirit of collaboration, 2 Tone IPA was made at Ska with a pitch of Manhattan’s house yeast strain that they brought to Durango from Kansas. The two brewing teams hopped this batch with modern hop selections Sabro, Sultana and Idaho 7, and chose a hopping schedule to create juice instead of haze. This beer was brewed with the philosophy and technique that we developed through our Checkered Future IPA,” says Archer. “The hop additions are late, and there’s no real bittering addition either.”

2 Tone IPA cans sport purple and silver, Wildcat colors, and they’ll be available at retailers across Kansas and Colorado at liquor stores and on tap while supplies last.

ABOUT SKA BREWING

Based in Durango, Colorado, Ska Brewing was founded in 1995 and produces more than a dozen award- winning beers fueled with Ska music, and lots of it. Pioneers in the canned craft beer movement, Ska Brewing is known for an array of styles in 12 oz cans that include Mexican Logger, Modus Hoperandi, and Rue B. Soho.

ABOUT MANHATTAN BREWING CO.

With nearly 20 years of collective experience in the craft beer industry, Manhattan Brewing Co. is focused on brewing and serving high-quality craft beers in a family-friendly atmosphere in the heart of downtown Manhattan. This town is our home, and we want to bring the best possible beer experience and education to the wonderful people of Manhattan. We want to create a place for everyone to come out and have a good time with friends and cultivate a craft beer culture Manhattan can be proud of.

