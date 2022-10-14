Ska Brewing 2022 Mexican Style Lager Dark and Euphoria Pale Ale Releases

DURANGO, Colorado – The leaves are turning and the beers at Ska Brewing are getting darker in color. It’s officially autumn in Southwest Colorado, marked by the release of Ska’s two cold month seasonals: Mexican Style Lager Dark and Euphoria Pale Ale.

Mexican Style Lager Dark hit Ska’s World Headquarters in Durango last week and is now available across its United States distribution footprint. Ska first introduced this dark lager in cans in January of 2021 to round out the winter months with a dark variant of the famed summer seasonal Mexican Logger. It’s a smooth and slightly sweet beer that’s balanced with mild bitterness, subtle caramel flavors, and a touch of roast on the finish. Just as Mexican Logger has come to signify the coming of spring in Durango, Mexican Style Lager Dark joins Ska’s long-established Euphoria Pale Ale as a lantern leading to winter.

2022 marks Euphoria Pale Ale’s sixteenth year in a can. This winter ale’s story begins at Purgatory Ski Resort for which the recipe was originally crafted, and travels to Silverton, Colorado where the brewery teams up with Venture Snowboards to create a custom, Ska-themed snowboard each year. The brewery will announce this season’s snowboard giveaway details on social media.

Euphoria Pale Ale returns to Ska on Thursday, October 13 with a celebration to include live music by Chuck Hank beginning at 5pm. The beer will be released to all of Ska’s distribution markets this week as well.

