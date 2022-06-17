Sixty-Five Breweries Help Philadelphia Zoo Bring Back Summer Ale Fest

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania – Philadelphia Zoo announces the return of its legendary Summer Ale Fest on Saturday, July 16th, from 7:00pm to 10:00pm. Animal and beer lovers are invited to go wild for craft beer, cider and hard seltzer with 100+ selections pouring from over 65 local, regional and national breweries. This exclusive night also features private Zoo access after-hours, live entertainment, delicious lite bites from Philly’s top food trucks (available for purchase) and, of course, the most majestic animals from around the globe. In addition to offering a special night of memories at one of the region’s most unique attractions, the event raises money to support the Zoo’s mission to create joyful discovery, and inspire action for animals and habitats. Tickets are now on sale for $85 for early access admission, $65 for general admission and $35 for non-drinker admission. Summer Ale Fest is limited to those 21 or older with valid identification. Event is rain or shine.

“We are thrilled to bring back Philadelphia Zoo Summer Ale Festival, one of the Zoo’s most popular and exciting events of the year,” says Philadelphia Zoo Chief Marketing and Experience Officer Amy Shearer. “Summer Ale Fest the perfect occasion for the 21+ crowd to spend a beautiful evening outdoors, enjoying a delicious craft brew and food, listening to music, seeing animals and making lifelong memories!”

Philadelphia Zoo Summer Ale Fest will serve up an impressive crop of regional craft brews at this must-attend event for beer enthusiasts. Hot on the heels of Philly Beer Week, Summer Ale Festival continues to quench the region’s unlimited thirst for top quality ales, ciders, seltzers and canned cocktails. Guests will meet dozens of renowned brewers offering delicious award-winning, full-bodied beers and purchase fresh, local fare from the region’s hippest food trucks.

The early list of breweries is who’s who of the local, regional and national beer scene with some of the city and country’s most notable brewers. The early list is found below, and is subject to change as the event approaches.

Aldus Brewing Company

Angry Orchard

Aristaeus Craft Brewing

Bang Seltzer

Bevy Long Drink

Big Oyster

Blake’s Hard Cider

Blue Point

Bold Rock Cider

Brewery Techne

Cape May Brewing Company

Chatty Monks Brewing Company

Chestnut Hill Brewing Company

Coastal Spritz

Conshohocken

Cricket Hill

Devils Backbone

Dewey

Dock Street

Double Nickel Brewing Co

Downeast Cider

Eight & Sand Beer Co.

Everyday Weekend

Evil Genius Beer Company

Fegleys

Flying Fish

Gay Beer

Glasstown

Great Lakes Brewing Co.

Heavy Seas Beer

Hokkaido Brewing

Iron Hill

Jack’s Hard Cider

Japas Cervejaria

Levante Brewing

Lithermans Limited Brewery

Logyard Brewing

Loverboy

McAllister Brewing Company

MudhenBrew

New Belgium

Palmia

Picnic Brunch

Ploughman Cider

Rebel Hard Coffee & Tea

River Horse Brewing Co

Saugatuck Brewing Company

Ship Bottom

Singlecut

Sixpoint

Sir Charles Hard Cider

Southern Tier

Spring House Brewing

Stable 12 Brewing Company

Stewarts seltzer

Suburban Brewing Company

Triple Bottom

Tröegs Independent Brewing

Truly

Two Roads Brewing Co

Urban Village Brewing Co.

Victory Brewing Company

Von C Brewing Co.

Workhorse

Wyndridge

Yards Brewing Company

Yuengling

After guests quench their thirst, they can enjoy delicious lite bites purchased at more than a dozen food trucks also situated throughout the Zoo. The growing list of food trucks so far includes:

BYZ. Empire

Calle Del Sabor

Deke’s Food Truck

The Fabulous Fig

Grubaholics

The Little Sicilian

Mi Pueblito Tacos

The Munchy Machine

Philly Hots

For entertainment, look for live music acts, local music favorites and DJs spread throughout the festival. For a full complete list of musical acts and food trucks, stay tuned to the Zoo’s social media as the event approaches.

In addition to offering a night of fun and memories for adults only at one of Philly’s top cultural attractions, Summer Ale Festival serves as a fundraiser and supports the Zoo in its mission to create joyful discovery and inspire action for animals and habitats. Three ticket options are on sale now for this special benefit event.

Early Access:

6:00pm to 7:00pm

$85 per person includes:

Entrance into the Festival one hour early

Evening admission to the Zoo

Souvenir tasting cup

Unlimited beer sampling

General Admission:

7:00pm to 10:00pm

$65 per person includes:

Evening admission to the Zoo

Souvenir tasting cup

Unlimited beer sampling

Non-Drinker:

$35 includes:

Evening admission to the Zoo

Complimentary bottle of water at event entrance

Summer Ale Fest is limited to those 21 or older with valid identification. Tickets are available exclusively through www.PhiladelphiaZoo.org.events/ and will not be available for purchase at the door. Taps close 30 minutes prior to the event end. This is a rain or shine event.

For More Information:

https://philadelphiazoo.org/events/