Siren Rock Brewing Company Taps Award-Winning Industry Veteran as New Head Brewer

ROCKWALL, Texas— Siren Rock Brewing Company, based in Rockwall, is excited to announce their new Head Brewer, Matt Pennington.

An accomplished head brewer, Matt has been brewing for more than 10+ years across DFW. After beginning his love of craft beer and brewing in college, Matt began his internship at Armadillo Aleworks in Denton before joining Deep Ellum Brewing Company as a Lead Brewer where he led a team of eleven brewers and cellarmen in daily production. In 2016, Matt moved to Oak Highlands Brewery as their Head Brewer, where he was instrumental in recipes that won multiple National awards, including placements at the US Beer Tasting Championship, the Great American Beer Fest, and the US Open Beer Championship as well as numerous local and regional awards. Matt left OHB to assist in opening the new concept Windmills Brewery in 2020 as Head Brewer, where he also won a Gold Medal at the Great American Beer Fest in the Amber Lager category.

Matt has spent his career brewing exceptional craft beer as well as improving production processes by creating and overhauling detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). “Quality and consistency are my main priority in every aspect, and I am excited to continue to grow the great Siren Rock brand,” says Pennington, who has already begun meeting with his new team members. “I believe the growth that Siren Rock has experienced is just the beginning, and I am looking forward to creating new beers, refining our internal processes to see even greater efficiencies, and seeing what else the future holds.”

“Matt brings experience, passion for our brand, and innovative new ideas that we think will make you love Siren Rock more,” according to Cory Cannon, President of Siren Rock. “Along with his continued thirst for knowledge and deep passion for great craft beer, we know he is a fantastic addition to our team.

About Siren Rock

Siren Rock Brewing Company is a beautiful 13k sqft destination brewery featuring a full production area, an inviting taproom experience featuring 25 taps, a full chef-driven kitchen, private event space and two well-appointed beer gardens. Located in the lakeside city of Rockwall, TX, Siren Rock produces 7 core and 4 seasonal beers for distribution into the DFW market as well as a rotating selection of beers and seltzers in the taproom. At Siren Rock, it’s all about Handcrafted Beer and Irresistible Character.

For More Information:

https://www.sirenrock.com