Sip, Sip, Hooray! Willie’s Superbrew Now Available in North Carolina

Willie’s Superbrew hard seltzer is now on shelves across North Carolina. Brewed with real fruit, Superbrews are 100% gluten-free and vegan, balanced by just the right ABV with less sugar than other leading hard seltzers.

Through a partnership with Artisan Beverage Group, Willie’s Superbrew is currently available in select retail locations in the Raleigh-Durham, Winston-Salem, Asheville, Greensboro and Charlotte areas. Parent company Superbrew Acquisition is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“I am thrilled to welcome Willie’s Superbrew to my home state and share some of my favorite flavors,” said Amos Beason, local investor and Superbrew Acquisition Board Member. “I believe this brand has what it takes to stand out in the market, which is why I’m proud to be part of the group of early investors who are writing the next chapter of the Willie’s Superbrew story.”

Full distribution currently includes Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Rhode Island, Connecticut and now, North Carolina, with plans for continued expansion. Willie’s currently offers two superfan favorite flavors, Juicy Ginger Lemon and Juicy Mango Tango, with a third bold flavor launching this fall. The adult beverage brand expects to share more additions and seasonal releases in 2024.

Consumers will have the opportunity to sample Willie’s Superbrew at several North Carolina retailers over the next few months.

About Willie’s Superbrew

Willie’s Superbrew is an innovative, award-winning adult beverage business creating unapologetically flavorful drinks. Brewed with real fruit, Superbrews are 100% gluten-free and vegan and balanced by just the right ABV with fewer calories and less sugar than other leading hard seltzers. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and brewed in Rhode Island, find Willie’s Superbrew in east coast states from Maine to Florida starting in June 2023.

For More Information:

https://superbrew.com/