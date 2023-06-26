Simply Spiked Celebrates Summer with the Juice Boost Charging Can Sleeve

CHICAGO, Illinois – It’s official, the longest days of summer are here and it’s time to celebrate. Simply Spiked™ is packed with 5% real fruit juice, a little fiz and 5% alcohol, making it the perfect companion for turning long summer days into even longer summer nights.

To ensure that your summer days never run out of juice, Simply Spiked is releasing the Juice Boost Charging Can Sleeve. Designed to keep your smartphone juiced all day and all night so you never miss a sip – because nothing is worse than having to leave the party early because your phone is on 5%.

“Summer has some of the longest days of the year, and we know there’s nothing better than turning a pool day into a late-night pool party with a Simply Spiked in hand,” said Joy Ghosh, vice president of marketing for the Above Premium portfolio at Molson Coors Beverage Company. “But sometimes your phone runs out of juice. So, who better than the alcohol brand known for real fruit juice – Simply Spiked – to help juice up your phone during the longest days of summer.”

The Juice Boost Charging Can Sleeve is equipped with a magnet that clips to the side of a smartphone so that drinkers can simultaneously juice up while enjoying any deliciously juicy Simply Spiked Lemonade or Simply Spiked Peach flavors.

Simply Spiked delivers uniquely bright, bold, and flavorful spiked beverages perfect for summer sipping from day to night. Simply Spiked’s four core flavors are Signature Lemonade, Blueberry Lemonade, Watermelon Lemonade, and Strawberry Lemonade. This summer’s juiciest flavor, new Simply Spiked Peach is also available in Signature Peach, Mango Peach, Strawberry Peach and Kiwi Peach.

