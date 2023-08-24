Side Gate Brewery Releases Special Beer for Two-Year Anniversary

CONCORD, Calif.— Side Gate Brewery &Beer Garden, the premier beer garden in Concord, California, is celebrating its two-year anniversary on Saturday, August 26, 2023. The anniversary event will feature a special beer release of the Super Sucker for Succulents (DIPA), 20 percent off merchandise, food from Ofie’s kitchen, and a live performance by the Jr. DeVille Blues Band from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The celebration is free, open to the public (all ages) and will take place at 1822 Grant Street, Concord, CA 94520.

“As home brewers, it was a dream come true to open the doors of Side GateBrewery & Beer Garden two years ago,” said Paul Culbertson and KevinWilson, co-founders and co-brewers at Side Gate Brewery. “It’s been such a fun adventure these past couple of years, and we are incredibly thankful to all our patrons, community members, industry partners and friends who have played an instrumental role in building Side Gate to what it is today.”

Since first opening its doors on September 10, 2021, Side Gate has become a pillar in both the local and beer communities. The brewery has had several collaborations with fellow breweries throughout the Bay Area, hosted brew competitions allowing home brewers the opportunity to collaborate and brew on a commercial scale, started canning and distributing beers with unique and custom art, and provided an outdoor experience where friends and family can gather over live music and a continuously rotating selection of craft beer.

The two-year anniversary is the first of two major Fall events for SideGate Brewery. Following the anniversary celebration, the brewery will be hosting an unforgettable Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 12pm to 9pm.Side Gate’s Oktoberfest will feature live music all day, a craft fair, stein holding contest, corn hole, brats/sliders/pretzels and shaved ice, andGerman-style beers on tap.

About Side Gate Brewery & Beer Garden

Side Gate Brewery & Beer Garden was founded by two Bay Area natives, Kevin Wilson and Paul Culbertson, who met as coworkers and bonded over their love of craft beer and home brewing. Located in ContraCosta County, Side Gate offers a diverse lineup of core beers, which are all brewed on-site, and maintains the largest beer garden in Concord, California.

For More Information:

