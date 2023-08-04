Short’s Brewing Opens Bellaire Beer Garden

It’s been a few months since Short’s Brewing debuted their brand new Bellaire Beer Garden for their 19th Anniversary Celebration in April, and like founder and owner Joe Short says, “if you build it, they will come.”

Since Short’s opened their doors in 2004, music has been integral to their mission.

“Music has always been an inspiration for me, and a part of the Short’s experience since day one,” stated Joe Short, “when we were thinking about how to really Short’s-ify the experience in Bellaire, we looked at our empty lot across the street and it just made sense.”

“During the pandemic we got really creative with the lot across the street from the Pub—we built a Kegger Campground with over 900 kegs to bring folks downtown one winter. We added the containers and built a massive roof so we could bring more events downtown and provide protection from the elements. These early experiments showed us that the concept could work and that the community could benefit from an outdoor space with music, food, and drinks. And as we started prepping for the summer at the Pub, moving music outside just made sense so we decided to go for it.”

The Beer Garden build out started 13 days before their 19th Anniversary Celebration, and was completed by local contractor Do It All Maintenance. The space was approved for occupancy less than 24 hours before their party.

“It was a photo finish, but it was a great way to introduce people to our new space,” stated Short. “And we’re just getting started, we’ve got big plans to continue to awesomize our Beer Garden as more resources become available.”

Now that temps have warmed up, the Bellaire Beer Garden is open seven days a week and is home to Oaxacan fare from Osorios Tacos y Salsa. On the weekends, you’ll find live music from talent across the state and fresh, hot. buttery popcorn, the perfect pairing for the best craft beverages in Northern Michigan.

About Short’s Brewing Company

Located in the heart of Downtown Bellaire, MI, Short’s Brewing was established in 2004 by Joe Short. In 2009, Short’s began keg and bottle distribution in Michigan via their Elk Rapids Production Facility. The brewery is known widely for its flagship and experimental brews including Soft Parade, Local’s Light, and Huma Lupa Licious. Short’s prides itself on producing fearlessly creative beers, handmade by people who care in Northern Michigan.

Short’s Brewing also has a passion for beverage innovation and created Starcut Ciders in 2014 to push the boundaries of ingredients and fermentation innovation to create unique, premium ciders with no added sugars that are all-natural and gluten-free.

