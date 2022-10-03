Short’s Brewing Co. Partners with The Pink Fund

Elk Rapids, Mich. – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a Northern Michigan brewery is stepping up to donate a portion of proceeds from one of their top-selling products to support Breast Cancer patients in treatment.

“What makes the Pink Fund special is that they provide support to patients (vs supporting research) to help cover costs of things like car payments and rent for up to three months.” Stated Christa Brenner, Brand and Marketing Director for Short’s Brewing. “I can’t imagine being in a position to have to choose between medical treatment and necessities, but sadly many people are. We do all we can to support our communities and the Good Humans in them, so we’re proud to partner with such an amazing organization for the third year in a row.”

Starting October 1, $1 from every Soft Parade product sold (beer and merchandise) at Short’s two locations will go towards the fund and a portion of proceeds from every Soft Parade sale across their distribution footprint will be donated to the Pink Fund as well with a goal of raising at least $3,000 to support one patient for 3 months.

Short’s Brewing is also hosting a Pink Night at their Bellaire Pub, with a portion of proceeds from the night going towards Antrim County non-profit, High Tea for Antrim County. They provide support to county residents who do not have public or private insurance coverage for preventative testing. The event is scheduled Wednesday, October 19th from 5:30-8:30pm.

To learn more about the Pink Fund, visit: https://pinkfund.org/

For more information about Short’s Brewing Company: https://www.shortsbrewing.com

About Short’s Brewing Company

Located in the heart of Downtown Bellaire, MI, Short’s Brewing Co. was established in 2004 by Joe Short. In 2009, Short’s began keg and bottle distribution in Michigan via their Elk Rapids Production Facility. The brewery is known widely for their flagship and experimental brews including Soft Parade, Local’s Light, Huma Lupa Licious and recently introduced Thirst Mutilator, their first non-alcoholic beverage. Short’s prides themselves on producing fearlessly creative beers, handmade by people who care in Northern Michigan.

Short’s Brewing Co also has a passion for beverage innovation and created Starcut Ciders in 2014 to push the boundaries of ingredients and fermentation innovation to create unique, premium ciders with no added sugars that are all natural and gluten free.