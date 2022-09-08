Sheraton San Diego Partners with Brewery X

SAN DIEGO, California – After recently completing the first phase of an $88 million renovation, upgrading and refurbishing 97,000 square feet of meeting space,Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina– a waterfront retreat in the heart of San Diego’s scenic Harbor Island – now announces a collaboration with Orange County’s Brewery X as part of the new culinary programming being created to “Bring the Best of SoCal” to the resort property. The resort will be the first Brewery X restaurant in San Diego and will open as Brewery X Harbor Island in 2023.

Brewery X, whose motto is Brew Local, Drink Social, will start out as a poolside pop-up during summer weekends and then move into the lobby lounge during the winter months. Then Brewery X Harbor Island will become a new resort restaurant in 2023, replacing Quinn’s Ale House. The resort’s culinary team will oversee all food and beverage menus with all beer selections and beer service staff training coming from Brewery X. In addition, the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina future plans for its culinary offerings will include other local and regional partnerships in the near future – all part of its mission to be a beautiful beach destination delivering Southern California-inspired casual culinary experiences.

Brewery X’s genesis started from San Diego where CEO Clayton Wellbank and Chief Brewing Officer Trevor Walls met at San Diego State University when Trevor was brewing out of his garage in Ocean Beach. He now has a Master Brewing degree and Clayton went on to the University of Southern California to earn a master’s degree. Brewery X’s “X” stands for “coming together and having a good time”. The company’s focus is on “great clean true beers” – not adding extra flavors to their masterfully crafted beers from ales and lagers and anything in between. They produce approximately 30,000 barrels per year with plans to take production to 100,000 barrels, and have distribution throughout California and Aspen, Colorado in various supermarkets and retail beverage outlets.

Brewery X heartily promotes to their brew “family” team that “It’s about the people we cross paths with and the friendships we make over a pint” of their excellent product. It’s also important for Clayton and Trevor to give back to the communities where they live and work by giving generous donations to charities including the United Way, the Greatest Generation Foundation and the Veterans Village San Diego.

Where: Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina

1380 Harbor Island Drive

San Diego, CA 92101

619-291-2900

About Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina

Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina is located inthe heart of the San Diego harbor, where it owns 46 boat slips in the harbor marina. It has 1,053 total rooms split between two towers with 705 in the Marina Tower and 348 in the Bay Tower. There are three pools, two hot tubs and five dining venues includingHarbor’s Edge, Shoreline Cantina, Marina Market, Quinn’s Ale House, Bay Tower Lounge. Its 130,000 total square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space boast waterfront views, and guests can enjoy such outdoor activities as morning yoga classes, standup paddleboard lessons and tours and complimentary bike rentals.

For More Information:

https://www.brewery-x.com