Seltzer Company Something & Nothing Launches Alcoholic Spritz

Question: When is a hard seltzer, not a hard seltzer?

Answer: When it’s a Spritz.

Something & Nothing’s Yuzu, Cucumber and Hibiscus & Rose Seltzers have gained a cult following in all the right places, including influential store Erewhon where they became the best-selling new drink within six months of landing on the shelves. Now the brand is looking to do the same with their new alcoholic Something & Nothing Spritz, which launches in the US on 2nd May.

Something & Nothing make beautifully delicious Seltzers, creating global flavours with the highest quality natural ingredients. So when the brand set out to create an alcoholic version, the easy answer was to create a hard seltzer…But easy is not how they roll. Tasty is their jam and hard seltzers, well, let’s be honest, they’re just not that tasty. Everyone seems a bit of bored of the generic flavours, brands and taste.

It’s time for the evolution of the hard seltzer and Something & Nothing are looking to lead this revolution with their range of Spritz. A blend of quality French wine from the Côtes de Gascogne blended with the refreshing, balanced botanicals, juices and extracts from their award-winning Seltzers.

“From the outset, we wanted to create a delicious alcoholic drink using our unique global seltzer flavours.” says Olly Dixon, co-founder of Something & Nothing. “Hard Seltzer seemed like the answer. However, after a lot of research we soon realised hard-seltzers just don’t taste that good; repetitive flavours, generic brands and a weird flavourless alcohol. So we had to find a different approach”

Something & Nothing worked with a team of bartenders and drinks wizards who create cocktails and drinks for some of the best events, festivals and parties in the world. After much boozy testing, trying, sampling and magic making, an epiphany… And like all good epiphanies this became not only a drink but an equation:

French Wine + Seltzer = Spritz.

The wine is produced by a family-run estate in the Côtes de Gascogne region, where they practice minimum intervention. The seltzer is made from the highest quality natural ingredients mixed with carbonated water. Both parts are then expertly blended to create a uniquely refreshing Spritz, at 4% vol. Best served chilled in the can, or over ice in a glass, the Something & Nothing Spritz is available in two mouth-watering flavours:

Sauvignon Blanc + Cucumber Seltzer =Cucumber Spritz Dry, fresh, green and citrusy Sauvignon Blanc hits all the right notes when blended with Something & Nothing’s refreshing Cucumber Seltzer. A modern Spritz that is lip-smackingly delicious.

French Rosé + Hibiscus & Rose Seltzer = Hibiscus & Rose Spritz Pale French Rosé selected to complement the ‘dry’ yet refreshing flavour of the Hibiscus & Rose Seltzer. This Spritz is all sunsets on the terrace, sitting in parks, lounging poolside and dancing with your friends.

So is this a hard seltzer revolution? Or evolution? Either way, Something & Nothing have created their Spritz for those who demand better ingredients, better flavour and a more elevated experience from a canned drink. The hard seltzer is dead, long live the Spritz.

For More Information:

https://us.somethingandnothing.co