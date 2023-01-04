Second Chance Beer Company to Release Tomorrow West Coast IPA on Friday

SAN DIEGO, California – Second Chance Beer Company will begin serving Tomorrow West Coast IPA on Friday, a limited release that is available on tap and in four packs of 16-oz cans at the brewery’s Carmel Mountain and North Park tasting rooms, as well as retailers Trader Joe’s and Total Wine & More.

Tomorrow West Coast IPA, which sold out its inaugural release in January 2022, is 7.2% alcohol by volume (ABV) and contains a blend of Strata and Idaho 7 hops. It tastes tropical, dank, and piney, and finishes dry and crisp.

“The new year reminds us that ‘tomorrow’ – literally and figuratively – is always a second chance,” said Co-founder and CEO Virginia Morrison. “We hope this beer reminds everyone that in every moment we have a chance to start again, and not just on January first. For Second Chance Beer Company, we are looking forward to seizing more pints and saving more pups in 2023.”

Suggested pairings for Tomorrow are chicken wings, spicy calzones, Thai basil, and lemon meringue pie.

Second Chance, the “Seize a Pint, Save a Pup” brewery, is profiled in the current issue ofDogster Magazine. Since its founding in 2015, Morrison and her co-founder and husband Marty Mendiola have donated more than $275,000 to dog rescue organizations such as Second Chance Dog Rescue andThe Animal Pad. More than one hundred dogs have been adopted through brewery events, and Morrison and Mendiola got their 11th foster dog adopted in December.

One percent of all sales from year-round beers Buddy Lager and New Day West Coast IPA go toward dog rescue organizations in San Diego and Arizona.

The Carmel Mountain brewery and tasting room is located at 15378 Avenue of Science. The North Park taproom is at 4045 30th Street.

Second Chance is hosting a complimentary dog training sessionwith experts from Hope2K9 Foundationat its North Park taproom this Sunday, January 8, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.Hope2K9 specializes in using balanced training methods to achieve calmness and connection between humans and their dogs.

For More Information:

https://www.secondchancebeer.com