Second Chance Beer Company Releases Death Row West Coast IPA In Honor of Death Row Records’ 30th Anniversary

SAN DIEGO, California – Second Chance Beer Company released Death Row West Coast IPA on draft and in cans, a beer that pays tribute to the 30th Anniversary of Death Row Records in 2022. Second Chance was selected as the exclusive California brewer of the beer.

Death Row has a 7.0% ABV and is a full-bodied beer with notes of citrus, pine, and grapefruit. The West Coast IPA will initially be available exclusively at Second Chance’s Carmel Mountain tasting room and North Park lounge. Retail outlets that will carry the beer will be announced on a later date.

The commemorative beer for Death Row’s 30th Anniversary is the creation of Edgar Preciado of Beer Thug Life and Daniel Phoenix of Hip Hop Craft, who selected Second Chance to brew the second release of the beer. Both Preciado and Phoenix have been closely involved with the beer’s production, including recipe creation, brewing, and packaging. The Death Row West Coast IPA cans have a QR code that allows the consumer to download exclusive content and music from Death Row Records.

“We are incredibly honored to have been chosen to produce this beer for such a monumental anniversary of such a monumental record label in the music industry,” said Co-founder and CEO Virginia Morrison. “I loved Death Row Records’ music growing up, and it’s even more exciting now that Snoop Dogg owns the company. I’m still pinching myself because this is a dream come true that I never could have imagined.”

A release party will be held in San Diego on Sunday, August 7. More details are forthcoming.

Death Row Records was founded by Dr. Dre and Marion “Suge” Knight. Its first full-length project was Dr. Dre’s The Chronic, which sold more than three million copies within a year of its December 15, 1992 release and earned a spot on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All-Time list and Time magazine’s 100 Greatest Albums of All Time. Also of note, Dr. Dre’s protégé Snoop Dogg released his debut single “Who Am I (What’s My Name)” in October 1993 on the label. Snoop Dogg purchased Death Row Records in February of this year.

Second Chance donates a portion of sales, including from Death Row West Coast IPA, to local dog rescues such as The Animal Pad and Second Chance Dog Rescue, as well as Friends for Life Animal Rescue in Gilbert, Arizona. Like Second Chance Beer Company, both non-profit organizations are dedicated to saving homeless dogs and giving them a second chance at life.

About Second Chance Beer Company:

Second Chance Beer Company was founded in September 2015 by Marty Mendiola and Virginia Morrison. The San Diego-based, award-winning craft brewery has a brewery and tasting room in Carmel Mountain Ranch and a coffee, beer lounge, and tasting room in North Park. Its beer also can be found in restaurants, bars and retailers in San Diego and Orange Counties and throughout Arizona. In addition to making award-winning beer, Second Chance’s mission is to give pups a second chance through support of dog rescues. The Second Chance Team is proud to offer a diverse menu of craft beers, hard seltzers, beer cocktails, and non-alcoholic options, to ensure their tasting rooms are spaces where everyone is welcome to form connections, share stories, and champion good deeds.

For More Information:

https://www.secondchancebeer.com