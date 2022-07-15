Seattle Cider Summit Welcomes Back Festival Goers this September

The annual Cider Summit Seattle, the region’s largest hard cider tasting festival, is back after a pause for the pandemic! Cider Summit Seattle will take place Friday, September 9 from 3 – 8 p.m. (VIP session at 2 p.m.) and Saturday, September 10 from noon – 5 p.m. at Lake Union Park @ MOHAI, 860 Terry Ave. N., adjacent to The Museum of History & Industry.

Presented by Amazon, more than 50 cideries convene at Cider Summit to share over 150 ciders, meads, cider cocktails and apple spirits, from Pacific Northwest favorites to international classics. Many cidermakers will be on hand to guide guests through tasting experiences.

“We are thrilled to welcome back our community after the two-year hiatus,” saidlan Shapiro, Cider Summit co-founder and producer “Cider Summit is the perfect way to greet the beginning of fall for cider lovers and the cider curious. This year’s festival holds extra meaning and it feels great to be back together.”

Tickets are on sale now

General admission and VIP tickets are now available online for purchase until September 8, 2022.

VIP tickets – $45+ if purchased by July 31and $50+ after – are sold exclusively online. This experience includes festival tasting glass, early entry on Sept. 9, and 18 tasting tickets.

General admission tickets – $35+ if purchased by July 31, $40+ through Sept. 8 and $60 at the gate – includes festival tasting glass and 14 tasting tickets.

All prices include taxes and fees. Additional tasting tickets are available onsite at $2 per ticket.

Food and More Fun

Eats are available for purchase from Seattle Monster Dogs and Frelard Tamales, along with additional onsite snacks.

Oregon Fruit Products Fruit Cider Challenge, with text voting to determine winner.

J. Seeds Cider Cocktail Lounge featuring an array of fruit spirits, pommeau and more!

Heritage Cider Pavilion featuring farm-based regional artisanal cider producers.

Stop by the Dog Lounge hosted by Just Food for Dogs and benefiting Seattle Humane Society for shade, water and treats. Well-behaved dogs on leash are welcome!

Event store featuring bottles & cans to-go, festival merch and extra tasting tickets.

About Cider Summit

Founded over a dozen years ago, Cider Summit produces cider tasting festivals in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, and Chicago. Cider Summit Seattle is sponsored by Amazon, Oregon Fruit Products, Imperfect Foods, Umpqua Bank, J. Seeds Cider Whiskey, Just Food for Dogs and NW Beverages. Media partners include The Stranger, CIDERCRAFT Magazine, iHeart Media and KEXP. Our event beneficiaries include The Institute for Myeloma & Bone Cancer Research, , Seattle Humane and NW Cider Association.

For More Information:

https://www.cidersummitnw.com