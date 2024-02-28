Schlafly Releases Throwing Shade Pack for Solar Eclipse

ST. LOUIS, Mo.— Schlafly Beer, the original, independent craft brewery in St. Louis, announces the release of its new spring variety pack, Throwing Shade, a sampler fit for the celestial celebrations of the spring solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The 12-pack, available now, offers four different beers of the best of Schlafly’s brew styles from light to dark, such as the Eclipse IPA to Totality Black Lager. The Throwing Shade variety pack will be available now through spring.

CEO David Schlafly explains, “We know that the spring solar eclipse will bring people together around the country to witness this phenomenal event, and we want to be a part of those celebrations. We always look to identify themes with our seasonal sampler packs that spark conversation, and there’s a lot of buzz around the solar eclipse. The pack also showcases the talents of our brewers in offering great beers in a variety of styles from light to dark beers.”

This isn’t the first time that the acclaimed St. Louis brewery has marked the solar eclipse with a special release beer. During the last solar eclipse in 2017, Schlafly Beer released a special edition pack of the brewery’s popular Summer Lager. Now, with four different styles to enjoy, the acclaimed craft brewer’s seasonal sampler offers the perfect pack to pick up for the eclipse or any outside gathering as the weather transitions from winter to spring.

Schlafly’s Throwing Shade variety 12-Pack features three cans of each of the four beers:

Eclipse IPA (ABV: 7.0%):Featuring Australian-grown Eclipse Hops, this juicy & bright IPA features aromatic notes of sweet citrus & an undertone of fresh pine.

Passion Fruit Galaxy Wheat (ABV: 5.5%):Brewed with a splash of Passion Fruit puree and a dash of Galaxy Hops, this unfiltered wheat ale is full of tropical flavor.

Shadow Bands Pilsner (ABV: 5.0%):A hoppy & crisp Pilsner named for the phenomena of the moon’s shadow that ripples right before totality.

Totality Black Lager (ABV: 5.0%):This beer showcases the sometimes overlooked style of Black Lager, which proves that a dark beer can be light-bodied and crisp.

This 12-pack is available now across Schlafly’s distribution as well as Schlafly’s four brewpubs:Schlafly Tap Room in downtown St. Louis,Schlafly Bottleworks in the Maplewood neighborhood of St. Louis,Schlafly Bankside in St. Charles, MO andSchlafly Highland Square in Highland, IL.

About Schlafly Beer

Schlafly Beer, St. Louis’ original independent craft brewery, proudly brews a diverse collection of beers throughout the year. Our brewers use numerous hop varietals, malts, grains, fruits, natural ingredients, and yeast strains from around the world to make every Schlafly beer unique. As part of our commitment to sustainability and our communities, we collaborate with local suppliers and neighborhood partners. Schlafly is a go-to across the Midwest and East Coast and is a staple at countless fine establishments, backyards, and basement bars. Join us at The Schlafly Tap Room, Schlafly Bottleworks, Schlafly Bankside, and Schlafly Highland Square, as well as on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

For More Information:

https://www.schlafly.com/