Schlafly Beer Releases New Variety Pack: Hazed For Days

ST. LOUIS, Mo.— Schlafly Beer, the original, independent craft brewery in St. Louis, announces the release of a new variety pack, Hazed for Days,a canned hazy beer variety pack with three exclusive brews – Mighty Haze Double IPA, Lightly Hazed Lager, Wavy Hazy Citrus Wheat – plus the year-round beer Just a Bit Hazy IPA. Not only are IPA’s featured, but hazy lagers and wheat beers round out the selection for the ultimate pack made for hazy-loving consumers. Each pack will include a QR code that will link to the giveaway drawing of Schlafly’s limited-edition “Batches Be Crazy” swag.

“This new variety pack represents the work we collectively do at Schlafly – from our beer ideation process, to our pilot system trial brews, to pub-only batches, to being part of our full distribution portfolio,” says Schlafly Head Brewer, Jared Williamson. “All four beers traveled through our internal process before making their way into the Hazed For Days pack. Each step of the process is important, and it’s exciting to see what started out as obscure little beer ideas now all grown up and getting shipped out to all our various markets.”

The Hazed For Days mixed 12-Pack features three cans of each of the four beers, including:

Mighty Hazy Double IPA (ABV: 8.0%):Our popular year-round IPA, with all its juicy hop flavor, gets turned up for a double IPA with tropical aromatics that come from new-school American hops: Strata and Idaho 7, and the classic Chinook. This creates an even bigger hop-and-haze experience for the drinker.

Lightly Hazed Lager (ABV: 4.5%): A classic Keller Pils style brew that features Michigan-grown Grunegiest hops, which were first bred at the Hop Research Center in Hüll, Germany.

Wavy Hazy Citrus Wheat (ABV: 4.1%):This wheat beer is fermented with lemon purée which really gives it a bright and tart kick.

Just A Bit Hazy IPA (ABV: 5.0%): This IPA continues to be a top seller year-round and features a blend of Citra, Mosaic, Sabro, Amarillo, and Cascade. It’s all about the perfect blend of hops that gives this the right amount of haze, aroma, and juicy hop flavor.

This 12-pack is available across Schlafly’s distribution for $17.99 as well as Schlafly’s four brewpubs: Schlafly Tap Room in downtown St. Louis,Schlafly Bottleworks in the Maplewood neighborhood of St. Louis, Schlafly Bankside in St. Charles, MO andSchlafly Highland Square in Highland, IL.

Schlafly Beer, St. Louis’ original independent craft brewery, proudly brews a diverse collection of beers throughout the year. Our brewers use numerous hop varietals, malts, grains, fruits, natural ingredients and yeast strains from around the world to make every Schlafly beer unique. As part of our commitment to sustainability and our communities, we collaborate with local suppliers and neighborhood partners. Schlafly is a go-to across the Midwest and East Coast, and is a staple at countless fine establishments, backyards and basement bars. Join us at The Schlafly Tap Room, Schlafly Bottleworks, Schlafly Bankside and Schlafly Highland Square.

