Schlafly Beer Releases New Biergarten Variety Pack

ST. LOUIS, Mo.— Schlafly Beer, the original, independent craft brewery in St. Louis, announces the release of its new Biergarten variety 12-pack, a canned beer variety pack with three exclusive brews – Dunkel Lager, Munich Helles Lager, Bavarian Weiss Ale – plus the seasonal fan-favorite, Oktoberfest Amber Lager. The pack is Schlafly’s celebration of the German tradition of Biergartens: an outdoor gathering spot to enjoy local beers located in villages and towns across Germany.

“Schlafly’s Oktoberfest is such a huge hit with our customers for the fall season that we wanted to create a full pack that embodies German seasonal beers,” says Schlafly CEO, Fran Caradonna. “This is our take on classic recipes and a nod to the rich history of that particular tradition.”

Schlafly’s Biergarten variety 12-Pack features three cans of each of the four beers:

Dunkel Lager (ABV: 4.5%):Exceptionally smooth with a malt-forward flavor. Amber brown in color with a rich, medium-body – it refreshes like a true lager, yet it’s made to be savored slowly.

Oktoberfest Amber Lager (ABV: 5.5%):A classic crowd-pleaser, this traditional Marzen from 16th century Bavaria is clean and balanced in its amber color, sweetness, and toasted malts.

Munich Helles Lager (ABV: 4.5%):A clean yet complex lager with pleasant spicy notes, delicate noble hops, and a distinct white head. It’s more malt-forward and has a crisp and dry finish.

Bavarian Weiss Ale (ABV: 5.1%):An unmistakable fruity banana flavor with notes of clove, this malty and refreshing brew is hazy and light-golden in color with a medium-light body.

This 12-pack is available now across Schlafly’s distribution as well as Schlafly’s four brewpubs: Schlafly Tap Room in downtown St. Louis,Schlafly Bottleworks in the Maplewood neighborhood of St. Louis, Schlafly Bankside in St. Charles, MO andSchlafly Highland Square in Highland, IL.

About Schlafly Beer

Schlafly Beer, St. Louis’ original independent craft brewery, proudly brews a diverse collection of beers throughout the year. Our brewers use numerous hop varietals, malts, grains, fruits, natural ingredients, and yeast strains from around the world to make every Schlafly beer unique. As part of our commitment to sustainability and our communities, we collaborate with local suppliers and neighborhood partners. Schlafly is a go-to across the Midwest and East Coast and is a staple at countless fine establishments, backyards, and basement bars.

