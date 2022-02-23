Schlafly Beer Releases 30th Anniversary Mixed 12-Pack

ST. LOUIS, Missouri – Schlafly the original, independent craft brewery in St. Louis, announces the release of its new 30th anniversary sampler, Reelin’ in the Beers. The mixed 12-Pack has a line-up of fan favorite brews that represent the past, present and future of the acclaimed craft brewery: Pale Ale, the original Schlafly flagship beer; Kölsch, Schlafly’s World Beer Cup Gold Medal Beer; Just A Bit Hazy IPA, the brewery’s newest rising star–a year-round style that always sways hazy; and Low Cal IPA, a beer in a growing category of low ABV and low calorie. The pack also showcases Schlafly’s continuous focus on branding with two new can designs for both Kölsch and Low Cal IPA. The pack is the first opportunity to see the new design for the two styles. The 30th anniversary sampler pack is now available across the Schlafly distribution.

“We’re celebrating 30 years of brewing great beer in St. Louis, and the Reelin’ in the Beers mixed 12-pack represents our legacy and our future,” says CEO Fran Caradonna. “We get to appreciate our history while also looking forward to the incredible things to come in the future with this variety pack. Plus, this is a great way to welcome the can sampler back to our portfolio this year!”

The Reelin’ in the Beers mixed 12-pack features three cans of each of the four styles showcased, including:

Pale Ale (4.4% ABV): The original Schlafly flagship beer is a traditional English-inspired mildly-spiced session ale with a hint of fruitiness and a refined balance of hops and malt. An approachable classic.

Kölsch (4.8% ABV): This crisp, slightly dry and subtly malty brew has the delicate fruity aroma of an ale with the clean finish of a lager. Brewed with German Noble Hops for bitterness, this brew is the proud winner of the Gold Medal for Best German-style Kölsch at the World Beer Cup.

Just a Bit Hazy IPA (5% ABV): The brewery’s newest rising star combines a blend of hops for an IPA that’s packed with flavor but not too over-the-top. It accentuates the juicy flavors of the hops while staying refreshing and approachable with just a bit of haze.

Low Cal IPA (4% ABV): This is a lighter, juicy hop flavored IPA that only skimps out on the calories. IPA enthusiasts can enjoy the flavor profiles of the classic beer style while remaining low in calories and ABV.

Schlafly’s Reelin’ in the Beers Mixed 12-Pack can be purchased at Schlafly brewpubs (Schlafly Tap Room in downtown St. Louis, Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood, Missouri, Schlafly Bankside in St. Charles, Missouri or Schlafly Highland Square in Highland, Illinois) or across the brewery’s distribution for $17.99. For more information on Schlafly Beer or its distribution, visit its website.

About Schlafly Beer

Schlafly Beer, St. Louis’ original independent craft brewery, proudly brews a diverse collection of beers throughout the year. Our brewers use numerous hop varietals, malts, grains, fruits, natural ingredients and yeast strains from around the world to make every Schlafly beer unique. As part of our commitment to sustainability, and our communities we collaborate with local suppliers and neighborhood partners. Schlafly is a go-to across the Midwest and East Coast, and is a staple at countless fine establishments, backyards and basement bars. Join us at The Schlafly Tap Room, Schlafly Bottleworks, Schlafly Bankside and Schlafly Highland Square, as well as on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

