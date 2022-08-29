Save the Date: Collaboration Fest Returns on March 25

DENVER, Colorado – The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) is proud to announce the return of Collaboration Fest on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at The Westin Westminster (10600 Westminster Blvd, Westminster, CO 80020). The state’s most creative and collaborative all-inclusive beer tasting is a beloved CBG fundraiser that is celebrating its eighth year. Tickets sales will be announced at a later time.

“For Collaboration Fest this year we chose The Westin in Westminster because it is centrally located from both Denver and Boulder,” says CBG Events and Marketing Manager Michelle Baldwin. “It’s a gorgeous venue with a lot of options to enhance the event and we feel confident that Collaboration Fest will continue to be the relaxed and intimate experience that craft beer lovers have come to know and love.”

Established in 2014, Collaboration Fest is the original collaboration beer festival where Colorado Brewers Guild members team up with brewers near and far to create one-of-a-kind beers that will be poured at the festival. The collaborations, which typically start immediately once brewers sign up and occur all winter long through spring, tell a larger story that is born out of mutual admiration, highlights each brewer’s distinct brewing methods, and can sometimes even span multiple continents.

To celebrate the creativity of Collaboration Fest, the Telluride Blues & Brews Festival Sept. 15-18 will be showcasing collaborations at the State of Craft Beer booth featuring:

Ska Brewing and Telluride Brewing Company

Telluride Brewing Company, Stronghouse Brew Pub, and Smugglers-Union Brewery

4 Noses Brewing and Telluride Brewing Company

Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery and Lady Justice Brewing Company

“Brewers love Collaboration Fest as much as beer lovers do! It’s a great place for fans of the industry to chat directly with brewers and get to know the local brewing community,” says Baldwin. “If you love craft beer, you won’t want to miss this festival, so mark your calendars!”

About Collaboration Fest:

Collaboration Fest is the original craft beer collaboration festival that showcases the collaborative nature of the craft beer industry. Established in 2014 to support the Colorado Brewers Guild and their mission to promote, protect and propel Colorado craft beer, Collaboration Fest pairs Colorado Brewers Guild members with breweries near and far to create unique, one-time-only beers for the public to enjoy. This one-of-a-kind festival is a celebration about everything we love about the craft beer industry—community, camaraderie, creativity and craft beer.

About the Colorado Brewers Guild:

The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) is a nonprofit trade association with the mission to promote, protect, and propel independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer through advocacy, community, education, and public awareness. The majority of the state’s 400+ licensed breweries and brewpubs are members.

For More Information:

https://www.indiecreativeco.com/news/savethedate2023collaborationfest