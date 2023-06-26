Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx Stores Throughout California and Western Nevada Introduce 6666 Ranch Grit & Glory Beer and Spirit-Based Beverages

MODESTO, Calif.— California based grocer, The Save Mart Companies (TSMC), proudly celebrates the spirit of the American West with the announcement of its offering of the Grit & Glory alcoholic beverage line by 6666 Ranch, one of the most storied and respected ranches in Texas and U.S. history. Grit & Glory craft beer and ranch waters are available in all TSMC stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx in California and Western Nevada.

TSMC is paying tribute to the authentic cowboy lifestyle with its offering of Grit & Glory alcoholic beverages inspired by the iconic Texas working ranch featured on the popular, neo-Western television series “Yellowstone.” Grit & Glory beverages are a product of the partnership between ranch owner and “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan and producer David Glasser, along with L.A. Libations.

“The Save Mart Companies is proud of its relationships with distinctive vendors which enable us to provide unique and quality products that resonate with our shoppers,” said Frank Chandler, Director, Beer, Wine, and Spirits, The Save Mart Companies. “‘Yellowstone’ has become one of America’s most-watched television shows and offering the 6666 Ranch beverage line inspired by the ranch featured in the popular series will excite the communities we serve and the show’s loyal following.”

Craft beer selections include a Hazy Session IPA, a Pilsner and an Amber. Flavored blue agave ranch waters, include the spicy habanero juicy mango, natural lime juice, prickly pear margarita and blackberry pomegranate.

About The Save Mart Companies

The Save Mart Companies, a Kingswood Capital Management, LP portfolio company and a California- based grocer, operates approximately 200 Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx stores in California and Western Nevada. In addition to its retail operation, the Company also operates SMART Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries (“SSI”), which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop, and the Sunnyside Farms dairy processing plant in Turlock. Proud to be California’s largest regional, full-service grocery chain throughout the region, the Company and its 14,000 team members take extra care to help provide customers with the freshest foods for their families at affordable prices.

About 6666 Grit & Glory

After purchasing the historic 6666 Ranch in Texas, which is featured on the record shattering show “Yellowstone,” creators Taylor Sheridan and Producer David Glasser partnered with L.A. Libations to create a line of beverages that celebrate the iconic 6666 Ranch. The line of beverages includes craft beers, ranch waters and ready-to-drink cocktails inspired by the ranch.

For More Information:

https://6666gritandglory.com/