Samsaric Brewing Company to Launch Kamasutra Passionfruit Witbier

Samsaric Brewing Company, a brewery based out of Bensalem Township, in Bucks County, PA, is launching their beer, Kamasutra Passionfruit Witbier on June 9, Kamasutra Day, at Mort Subite and Celis Brewing, both located in Austin, Texas.

The beer was previously introduced in Pennsylvania in 2022 and is expected to be re-released later this month in select locations around the state. The Kamasutra Passionfruit Witbier will be available after Noon at Celis Brewing, located at 10001 Metric Blvd. Austin TX, and after 4 p.m. at Mort Subite Belgian Beer Bar, located at 308 Congress Ave, Austin TX. Both locations will be pouring the beer until it runs out.

June 9th, Kamasutra day, was envisioned as a day to live with love and passion, as well as to live on purpose. The day of love and passion is designed to embrace the meaning of Kamasutra, a Sanskrit word to mean “principles of love” in the ancient Indian language.

The Kamasutra became “one of the most pirated books in English language” soon after it was published in 1883 by Richard Burton. The first European edition did not faithfully reflect the true essence of Kamasutra because he had to suit the 19th-century Victorian British attitudes. This text from 300 BCE was illegal to publish in England and the United States until 1962. The Burton version is a flawed English translation. The Victorian mindset was of a Protestant view finding faults and attacking anything Indian as “filthy paganism” anything sensuous and sexual as obscene.

“Samsaric Brewing is intending to reframe and educate on the original intent of Kamasutra from 300 BCE, A chance to reignite the idea of living with Love and Passion,” said owner Bobby Chacko. “Asking the question, what are you passionate about? What gets you excited to get moving and reaching for the impossible goals in life? The truly amazing moments that provides the excitement of living life to the fullest. The few and fleeting Samsaric moments of life!”

Samsaric Brewing is collaborating with Celis Beer Company to produce the Kamasutra Passionfruit Witbier for Texas. Mort Subite, a traditional Belgian bar, is the ideal location to pour this specialty Witbier in Austin, TX on June 9th.

Samsaric Brewing Company is based in Bensalem Township, in Bucks County, PA and currently waiting for approvals for production in Austin, Texas.

Mort Subite Belgian Beer Bar is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m., Friday’s from 11 am.- 11 p.m., Saturday’s from noon until 11 p.m., and Sunday’s from noon until 7 p.m.

Celis Brewing Company is open Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m.- 10 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from noon until 10 p.m.

