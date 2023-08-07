Rupee Beer & Wyman’s Collaborate for Maine Summer Blueberry Radler

It’s Wild Blueberry Weekend & Rupee Beer, a multi award-winning Indian inspired beer is celebrating the peak of blueberry season with Wyman’s. Wyman’s Fruit is a 150 year old family-owned business & the #1 brand of frozen fruit on the planet. Their mission to help the world eat more fruit combined with Rupee’s long-standing ties to Maine makes this fruity summer collaboration the perfect summer beer cocktail to cheers to.

One of North America’s three native fruits, wild Maine blueberries pack a flavorful punch & natural antioxidants.

Brothers Van & Sumit Sharma, sons of Indian restaurateurs in the business internationally for over half a century, found themselves continually frustrated they could not find any Indian beer in Maine – the least diverse state in America where their family immigrated to from the United Kingdom & Germany in the early 90’s.

There is no better way to enjoy them than with this Refreshing Summer Radler Recipe combining Rupee’s award winning rice lager & Wyman’s.

An iconic beverage of choice across European midday drinkers, Radlers are a version of a shandy, a drink which combines half beer, half fruit juice or sparkling soda.

INGREDIENTS: (Serves 2)

-16oz can of Rupee Lager (chilled)

-500 ML bottle of Wyman’s Wild Blueberry Juice (chilled)

-Handful of frozen Wyman’s Blueberries

-Lemon wedge to garish

METHOD:

-Toss frozen wild blueberries & sliced lemon wedges into a medium sized pitcher

-Pour in a ice cold can of Rupee Beer & 500 ML of Wyman’s Wild Blueberry juice chilled

-With a spoon mix cocktail together & pour into serving glasses over ice

-Garnish with a wedge of lemon & serve immediately to enjoy

For More Information:

https://www.rupeebeer.com/