Rupee Beer & Urban Accents Collaborate with Indo-American Flavors

Rupee Beer, an Indian-inspired beer brand recently named Best Beer For World Food is spicing things up in the kitchen with Urban Accents, part of the Stonewall Kitchen family of brands, one of the most awarded food brands in America!

Since 1996, Urban Accents has been helping home cooks succeed in the kitchen with a wide array of premium seasonings, sauces and starters. Perfect for flavoring everything from a Thanksgiving turkey to more exotic and spicy offerings such as Indo-American inspired wings.

Is there really any other beverage to drink when enjoying your favorite style of wings? These finger licking Punjabi tandoori wings accompanied with a Kashmiri cilantro mint raita make the perfect east meets west pairing to enjoy an ice cold pint of Rupee Beer.

Rupee’s multi-award winning flagship lager is brewed specially for Indian & spicy flavors, being light, smooth and refreshing. Currently the Indian inspired brand offers its Basmati Rice Lager at 4.75% ABV, and Mango Wheat Ale at 4% ABV. Both skus are currently available across 12+ states at select Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Costco & Total Wine locations.

Ingredients:

-2-3 pounds chicken wings

-3 tablespoons Urban Accents Punjab Red Tandoori Spice

-2 tablespoons cooking oil

-Juice of 2 limes

-Cooking spray

Cilantro Mint Yogurt Sauce:

-1 cup Greek yogurt

-¼ cup cilantro leaves

-¼ cup mint leaves

-½ jalapeño pepper (seeds removed)

-Juice of ½ lemon

-¼ tsp Urban Accents Kashmir Garam Masala Spice

-½ tsp sugar

-¼ tsp kosher salt

-2 tablespoons water

Method:

-Toss wings with seasoning, oil, and lime juice.

-Spray the basket of an air fryer and air fry at 350° for 15 minutes or until crispy and an internal thermometer reads 165°.

-For conventional oven: place wings on a baking sheet and bake at 400° for 35-40 minutes or until an internal thermometer reads 165°. (For added crispiness, bake on a rack in a baking sheet.)

-Blend all yogurt sauce ingredients in a blender or food processor until smooth

