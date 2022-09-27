Rupee Beer Takes on NYC & D.C. with U.S. Expansion

When you think of beer, you wouldn’t necessarly think of India. Thats about to change this year. Rupee Beer is on an global mission to become a household name in the food & beverage world. Branded as the global beer for curry, its award winning recipe is unforgettably smooth, light & refreshing. Pairing exceptionally well with complex & spicy world cuisine such as Indian, Thai, Middle Eastern & Mexican food. Already making a splash in the restaurant & beverage segment, its fast growing appeal makes it an ideal new product consumers & business owners are dying to try & stock across America.

Rupee as of this month expanded its reach by picking up distribution across New York City, Washington D.C. & Virginia – all key markets where they are set to exceed growth goals and meet market demand which has been asking for Rupee for quite some time.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Brewed by a world renowned master beer brewer & an award winning Indian chef with a combined 85 years international industry experience Specially crafted recipe made for Indian, spicy, & world cuisine: equally enjoyable as a standalone craft beer • Brewed with top quality rice, maize, three types of hops • Lower levels of carbonation allowing for a more comfortable experience • Winner Best Indian Beer: Food & Drink Awards • Voted Top 5 Best Global Beers to have with a Curry • Viewed as ‘The Next Biggest Ethnic Beer to Watch’

 

 

https://www.rupeebeer.com

