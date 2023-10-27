Rupee Beer Premiers New India Pale Ale Ahead of India’s Largest Holiday

BOSTON, Mass.— Putting the ‘I’ back into IPA, Rupee Beer premiers its highly anticipated new India Pale Ale ahead of India’s largest holiday.

There is a common misconception about India Pale Ales better known as an IPAs. Perhaps because ‘India’ is in the name. Surprisingly the IPA wasn’t invented in India, but rather England. With an explosion of IPAs across the craft beer community, why do IPAs mention India, when in reality the bulk of beers consumed in India are more American style pale lagers?

The IPAs of today trace their origin to 19th century British India. Known as the British Raj, the British ruled India for almost 90 years starting in 1858 when the rule of the East India Company was transferred to the Crown of Queen Victoria. During this colonial era in history, English ales were sent to India for the British Indian army and the British citizens living in India to enjoy. During the long six-month voyage by sea, beer would often spoil, thus the the addition of extra hops was added acting as a natural preservative.

With almost every craft brewery these days having a flagship IPA, this style of beer took off with immense popularity across America the last decade. IPAs are hugely flavorful and tend to have higher ABV which may add to their allure. From a juicy New England IPA to bitter west coast IPAs, there is a range of aromos, tasting notes and endless versatility with this style of beer.

As a result of the deep impacts the British Empire had around the world, its time in India surely made crossroads in the world of beer today. As a result of the long voyages to India, the taste of its beers became more hoppy & bitter, much like the popular IPAs of today.

Rupee’s world-renowned master beer brewer from England, cited as one of the most influential players in craft beer having launched over 100+ global beer brands has crafted a British-Indian style IPA with a subtle hop character & smooth finish. Rupee is putting the India back into India Pale Ale with its new IPA Diwali release.

About Rupee Beer



Named Best Beer for World Food and featured in Forbes, Bloomberg, BuzzFeed, The Boston Globe and numerous other global publications, Rupee is on a mission to create easy to drink beers which dismantle the traditional beer drinking experience. Rupee focuses on the way their beers are brewed, and how consumers of the beer feel when pairing beer and global flavors. Rupee’s award winning recipe is brewed with rice, maize, malted barley, and three types of unique hops allowing it to feel super smooth, light and have lower levels of gas and fizz.

Fifth generation entrepreneurs and sons of Indian restaurateurs, Van & Sumit Sharma found themselves continually frustrated they could never find Indian beer in Maine – the least diverse state in America where their family immigrated to from the U.K. in the early 90’s. They decided to not only create their own beer, but set out to game change the food & beverage industry in a bold and diverse way.

“Being Indian, born in London and having grown up in the states, we knew in our journey as a beer brand that the time was going to come to give the public what they had been asking for being an Indian beer company. For almost two two years, the number one question we get at craft beer festivals across America has been “where is your IPA?” Ahead of the largest holiday in India, Diwali, we are very excited to premier Rupee’s highly anticipated India Pale Ale brewed to the original style of an English ale”.

Rupee Beer became the first Indian inspired brand to be sold at select national retailers such as Costco, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods and Total Wine, as well as top international restaurants, liquor stores. It also was recently sold at Fenway Park as the first Indian brand sold at Major League Professional Sports.

For More Information:

https://www.rupeebeer.com/