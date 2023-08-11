Rupee Beer Sold at Fenway Park for India Day

BOSTON, Mass.— Rupee Beer, an Indian-inspired beer brand recently named Best Beer For World Food, made inroads into Major League American Sports this week with its multi-award winning basmati rice lager and mango wheat ale being sold at Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the nine time MLB World Series champions, the Boston Red Sox. The brand brews its beer locally just a few miles away from the stadium.

Part of the Red Sox India Day and Indian Association of Greater Boston celebrations, Rupee alongside an assortment of Indian food and Red Sox India day baseball jerseys were made available during the game for fans to enjoy.

Brothers Vanit & Sumit Sharma, alumni of Boston & Northeastern University, always found it frustrating Indian beer was hard to source in the early 90s in many parts of America. Their family immigrated to the U.S. after living between Kenya, India, England & Germany. Both grew up the sons of Indian restauranteurs which their family has been in for over 50 years.

Rupee Beer is in hyper-growth mode expanding rapidly across the United States with availability already at select national chains such as: Costco, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s & Total Wine & More. Rupee’s stronghold also remains within the Indian/South Asian restaurant segment where their lager, brewed specially to pair with Indian, spicy and world cuisine, is available across the east coast.

“The city of Boston is vital part to Rupee as we strategically chose the city to brew our beer when we kicked off production almost two years ago. It’s also where we both went to university and where we realized how passionate Boston sports fans are, thus to see baseball fans of all walks of life drinking Rupee in Fenway Park was a very surreal moment for us and the brand. It’s also refreshing to see MLB embrace the South Asian community and highlight how far India has come.”

Brewed with pristine quality in mind and premium rice, maize, malt, and three types of hops, Rupee Beer dismantles the traditional lager experience by lowering levels of carbonation to allow for a more comfortable and enjoyable dining experience when painting with world food, but also enjoying on a hot summer evening watching sports.

