Rupee Beer Now Available in Wegmans

BOSTON, Mass.— Named Best Beer for World Food, Rupee is an Indian inspired-brand crafted by a world-renowned master beer brewer & Indian chef. From the brands inception, Rupee has been a mission-centric organization on a quest to reimagine the way the world enjoys beer with global food, while helping enhance the visibility of India – now the most populated nation on earth.



Rupee focuses on the way their beers are brewed, and how consumers of the beer feel when pairing beer and global flavors. Rupee’s award-winning recipes have been featured in numerous global media outlets, and are available at select chains such as Costco, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Total Wine and numerous Indian and international restaurants.

Rupee is growing its presence of its range of three Indian-inspired styles of beer with its flagship Basmati Rice Lager, seasonal Mango Wheat Ale, and new British-India Pale Ale.

Adding to the array of locations the brand is available across, today the brand announces its availability at select Wegmans locations on the east coast. Presently Rupee Beer is available across 14 states and online distribution across 45 states.

Brothers Van & Sumit Sharma, sons of Indian restaurateurs in the business internationally for over 50 years, found themselves continually frustrated they could not find any Indian beer in Maine – the least diverse state in America where their family immigrated to from the United Kingdom & Germany in the early 90’s.

They decided to not only create their own beer, but set out to game change the food & beverage industry in a bold and diverse way. The Sharma brothers strategically partnered with global craft brewing legend Alan Pugsley, 40+ year master beer brewer, lover of Indian food as a British expat, and creator of over 100+ global beer brands, to create Rupee Beer and re-write everything society understands about craft beer as it relates to spicy world cuisine.

