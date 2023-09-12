Rupee Beer & Maya Kaimal Announce Indo-Mex Taco Collaboration

Rupee Beer, an Indian-inspired beer brand named Best Beer For World Food is spicing things up in the kitchen with a sizzling Indo-Mex Taco collaboration curated by Maya Kaimal Foods. Maya Kaimal makes the vibrant flavors of India accessible to the western palate, while staying true to its roots.

Rupee’s multi-award winning flagship lager is brewed specially for Indian & spicy flavors, being light, smooth and refreshing. Currently the Indian inspired brand offers a flagship Basmati Rice Lager at 4.75% ABV, and Mango Wheat Ale at 4% ABV.

Both beers are available across 12 U.S. states at select Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Costco, & Total Wine locations, in addition to hundreds of locally owned independent liquor stores and South Asian restaurants.

Combining America’s love for Mexican food with the rise of Indian flavors, these Green Chili Fish Tacos with Mango Jalapeño Salsa are packed with bold flavor & Indian-style heat!

Grab a Rupee and make these tacos at home today!

Ingredients:

-4- 6 oz Fish of your choice cut into chunks (We recommend fresh cod, tilapia, salmon or halibut)

-1 pouch Maya Kaimal Green Chili Turmeric Marinade

-1 tsp paprika

-1 tsp cumin powder

-Salt & pepper

Mango Jalapeno Salsa:

-1-2 Jalapenos

-1 cup ripe diced mango

-¼ cup chopped cilantro

-¼ cup chopped red bell pepper

-2 tbsp lime juice

-Salt & pepper

Taco Assembly:

-Soft corn or wheat tortillas

-½ cup purple cabbage or romaine lettuce, shredded

-1 ripe avocado, mashed or sliced

-Maya Kaimal Green Chili sauce

Method:

1) Preheat the oven to 450° F.

2) On a baking sheet, toss the fish pieces with Maya Kaimal Green Chili Turmeric marinade, paprika, & cumin powder, and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Arrange in a single layer. Add the jalapeños (for the salsa). Roast 10-15 minutes or until the fish is cooked to your liking. During the last minute, switch the oven to broil and broil until lightly charred. Set the fish aside.

3) To make the salsa: Chop the roasted jalapeno and add to a bowl with the mango, cilantro, red bell pepper, lime juice, and a pinch of salt. Mix well & let it sit for 5-10 minutes so the flavors marry.

4) To assemble: Char the tacos lightly either directly on the flame for 2 seconds on each side or on a hot skillet. Top with shredded cabbage, roasted fish, avocado, and a generous spoonful of the mango salsa. Drizzle with copious amounts of Maya Kaimal Red Chili sauce & enjoy with a chilled Rupee beer!

For More Information:

https://www.rupeebeer.com/